‘YOU ARE PARASITES, WE WILL NOT BE YOUR FERTILISER’ – UMNO PUTERI POINTBLANK TELLS MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU – HOW FINAL IS THIS! WHAT SAYS RINA HARUN, ZURAIDA? ‘BERSATU GROWS FROM SEEDS FROM THE UMNO TREE. IT SURVIVES DUE TO NUTRIENTS FROM DAP & PKR,’ SCREAMS ZAHIDA

KUALA LUMPUR: Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan has called PPBM a parasitic plant and has questioned the need for Umno to act as a “fertiliser” for it.

Speaking to Puteri Umno delegates at the annual general assembly today, Zahida reminded them that PPBM was merely a “fragment of Umno”.

“PPBM grows from the seeds that originated from Umno’s tree. It survived only because it obtained nutrients from DAP and PKR,” she said.

She warned that the “parasitic dependency” would cost Umno its “life” in future.

All eyes are on the 2020 Umno AGM, which will decide on the party’s continued ties with PPBM in the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

It was previously reported that Umno would support the current government and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the PPBM president, until Parliament is dissolved ahead of the 15th general election.

Zahida claimed PPBM never spoke of rejecting any cooperation with DAP and PKR because it had managed to gain control over Putrajaya thanks to the defection of former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and his group.

“For us, ‘No DAP, no PKR’ is a done deal. It cannot be disputed and I agree with this 100%,” she said, adding that “no PPBM” should also be included into the mix.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.