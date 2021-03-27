HAMMERED FROM ALL SIDES AT FIERY AGM, ANNUAR MUSA – WITH TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS – TURNS TO FACEBOOK TO SCOLD BACK PARTYMATES FOR ‘POLITICS OF HATE’ – EVEN AS SHAHIDAN RUSHES TO BACK DOWN FROM SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN & WILL NOW ‘ABIDE BY DECISION TO CUT TIES WITH BERSATU’

‘Hate politics’ has become Umno’s new trademark, says Annuar

PETALING JAYA: Politics of hate among Umno leaders has become the party’s latest trademark, said Annuar Musa today.

In a Facebook post, the former Barisan Nasional secretary-general claimed delegates nominated by the divisions to speak at the Umno annual general assembly have been replaced by those appointed by the party president.

He said that proposals by the Supreme Council were only allowed to be discussed among the council members, which went against the party’s constitution.

“Attempts to speak against the Supreme Council are considered a breach of discipline,” he said.

Annuar also claimed there was a “virtual army” working online to spread fabricated stories of those with different opinions from the party’s leadership.

“Although this is the safest AGM, all the decisions are set. It is unnecessary for them to make up stories to instil hatred among each other,” he said.

According to him, the party should be focused on uniting Malay parties instead, while keeping an open mind on negotiating with others.

Annuar stressed that Umno must remain consistent in rejecting Pakatan Harapan and protecting the people’s welfare, especially the Malay-Muslim community.

“Umno must avoid becoming an increasingly divisive party, because this will ruin it,” he said.

Why discuss Umno-PPBM ties now when polls are far off, asks Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Shahidan Kassim has questioned the urgency for discussions on Umno’s cooperation with PPBM, saying elections were far off.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Umno annual general assembly, the Perlis Umno chief, however, said they would abide by the party’s decision against working with PPBM.

Previously, Shahidan had appeared to defy the party’s stance against cooperating with PPBM though days later, he pledged loyalty to the party’s leadership.

On whether Perlis Umno would abide by the Supreme Council’s decision against working with PPBM, Shahidan said: “If we do not, action will be taken (against us). Umno will take action against anyone who does not abide by the Supreme Council’s instructions.

“For now, everyone will follow (the instructions) because the decision against working with other parties is an election decision, which is a long time away … two years, one year … why discuss something far off as if it is happening tomorrow?”

He said now was the time for Umno to work together with other parties in the government because it had the most number of representatives in the Cabinet.

Shahidan said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan’s remarks that the party was no longer dominant in the government should be discussed.

“That is his view, but at the moment, Umno has nine ministers, nearly 20 deputy ministers, more than PPBM, PAS, and GPS,” he said.

