SACK THEM! AT FIERY AGM, ‘HYPOCRITES’ & ‘ENEMIES FROM WITHIN THE PARTY’ AKA GANG ANNUAR MUSA & CABINET CLUSTER GET UNMISTAKABLE WARNING FROM UMNO NO.2, YOUTH CHIEF

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged party members to kick out “hypocritical” leaders who have forgotten the party’s struggles at the next party elections.

In launching the youth wing’s assembly today, he said such leaders should no longer be afforded any position to represent the party, and that Umno must be seen by the people as a party that consistently championed the people.

“They’ve forgotten this party was the one that enabled them to helm top positions. What do we want to do with them?

“Umno still has its honour and worth. Don’t poke the hornet’s test, because its sting still hurts,” he said in his speech aimed at certain party leaders in the current government.

Asyraf questioned the government’s silence on the youth wing’s demands for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into allegations of misconduct and irregularities involving Tabung Haji and on the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

“Will the government stay silent on the demands for an RCI to probe Tommy Thomas’ revelations in his book, which clearly show there was selective prosecution and political interference in the judiciary?

“The failures of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government cannot be forgotten just like that. Don’t make any more excuses.

“Don’t talk about uniting the ummah to defend your weaknesses. Don’t hide under the ‘No Anwar, no DAP’ slogan to hide your personal agenda to defend your own position,” he said.

Rumours of possible cooperation between Umno and PH had surfaced following Umno’s dissatisfaction with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Most recently, former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should clarify rumours and speculation surrounding the Umno-PKR cooperation.

Earlier this year, Annuar had alleged that Zahid sent a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister. The federal territories minister had repeatedly stated that the party’s stand was not to work with Anwar or DAP. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

