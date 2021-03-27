UMNO STANDS PROUD AGAIN AS MAT HASAN SENDS ‘DISGUSTING LEFTOVERS’ MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN FLYING INTO OUTER SPACE – DON’T TRY TO TEACH US ABOUT MALAY UNITY, WE WON’T GIVE UP SEATS TO SAVE OTHERS
UMNO will not give up its seats to other parties, said Mohamad Hasan.
“Umno’s seats are Umno’s, then, now and forever. We will not give up our seats to save others,” said the Umno deputy president when officiating the 2020 Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri annual general meetings at the Putra World Trade Centre this morning.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Mohamad Azmin Ali had recently asked Umno not to contest the 15 parliamentary seats it lost after its MPs defected to Bersatu, citing Malay-Muslim unity.
Mohamad, however, said Umno wants to lead Malaysia again after the next general election.
The party is planning to use the “working with Barisan Nasional” approach.
“It will be a slogan that opens up various spaces for Umno to explore various forms of strategic cooperation, without having to be bound by various political consensus, and its narrow and detrimental requirements.”
Mat Hasan, who is former Negri Sembilan menteri besar, said Umno will not be fooled by the made-up rhetoric of the interests of the nation and Malay unity.
“The solidarity and unity of the Malays must be led by Umno.
“It is not a vote bait sown by political liars sheltered by ‘power without mandate’ and without real power.”
He acknowledged the country’s democracy is declining, where the space for freedom of speech is getting smaller.
He related to Parliament as an entity that upholds democracy, which is now being crippled and its constitution not upheld.
“MPs gamble on the people’s mandate at will for their personal interests,” he said, describing the current political climate as ‘hard waves, raging and raving’.
“They jump from one pool to another without shame and without embarrassment.
“It seems that our country in this pandemic needs more cross-party bans compared to cross-state bans,” Mat Hasan said.
Umno’s 2020 general assembly is held today and tomorrow at the PWTC after being postponed five times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The public can watch the speeches and debates on the Umno Facebook page or the Umno Online website.
Don’t lecture us about Malay unity, Mat Hasan tells Bersatu
“Don’t raise this subject when you only know how to lure and scoop up the ones who are willing to leave their parties,” said the Umno deputy president at the launch of the Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri AGMs at the Putra World Trade Centre.
The former Negri Sembilan menteri besar said Bersatu and PKR defectors are not genuinely concerned about Malay unity.
“Most disgusting are those who left PKR and who now shamelessly talk about Malay unity when they had never once mentioned it in the past.”
Mohamad did not name names in his speech, but his pointed reference to “PKR defectors” would include former party deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali who joined Bersatu after successfully conspiring with its members to oust the Pakatan Harapan government.
Azmin, who is now Perikatan Nasional information chief, recently suggested that Umno allow Bersatu to contest the 15 parliamentary seats that Umno lost when its MPs defected to Bersatu. He urged Umno leaders to do so for the sake of Malay-Muslim unity.
The PN government was formed on the basis of a need for stronger Malay-Muslim unity to take back power from PH.
Mohamad, also known as Mat Hasan, said that some parties had spoken about Malay-Muslim unity as though it was in danger of erosion.
“Malay unity is not under threat although there may be small issues here and there. In fact, it has become stronger since PAS and Umno got together,” said the Rembau Umno division chief.
He said the matter of Malay-Muslim unity cannot be seen solely from a political perspective as the two biggest Malay parties, Umno and PAS, have only four million members.
“There are millions of Malays out there who are not in the two parties.
“Hence, we cannot view Malay unity from only a political perspective whereby all Malay parties must be in the same coalition. It must be beyond party and ideological differences.”
Mohamad said Umno has a history of not only uniting the Malays but also the other races that goes all the way back to the fight for independence.
“And after the racial riots of May 13, 1969, Umno again united all the races.”
Umno, said Mohamad, brought the people together again after the party was declared illegal in 1988, sacking deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim in 1997 and taking Semangat 46 back into its fold afterwards.
“And after losing in 2018, Umno extended a hand to PAS to form Muafakat Nasional.”
There is hence no need for anyone to question Umno on the matter of unity, he said, because the party’s record speaks for itself.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.