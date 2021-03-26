LET THE WORLD KNOW ALL OF NAJIB’S ‘BAD THINGS’, WHO DID JHO LOW GIVE MONEY TO – GUAN ENG TELLS U.S. TO REVEAL 1MDB EVIDENCE – ‘NO NEED TO COVER UP’

Guan Eng urges US to reveal 1MDB evidence sought by Najib, for all to know

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called on the US to release evidence sought by Najib Abdul Razak for the former prime minister’s defence in his 1MDB trial.

Najib is challenging the US government’s bid to stay a court order for investment bank Goldman Sachs to supply documents and testimony vital to his defence.

“I think the US should not cover up these details,” Lim told Free Malaysia Today in an interview published today.

The Bagan MP said all Malaysians deserve to know the details.

“The US government should be transparent and reveal with full disclosure of all those who received 1MDB money.

“I want to know who did Jho Low (1MDB-linked fugitive financier Low Taek Jho) give (money to), who are the beneficiaries,” Lim added.

Najib’s legal team had previously secured a subpoena from a US court, for Goldman Sachs and former executive Tim Leissner to hand over the material.

However, the US government is seeking to stay the court order and the application is yet to be heard.

In a letter sighted by Malaysiakini, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) denied that it was trying to prevent Najib from accessing the evidence.

It also denied being in league with Goldman Sachs as alleged by former investment banker Roger Ng.

Instead, the DOJ claimed that the US government sought the intervention and stay because “the same facts and legal theories are at issue in both the (Najib) Razak matter and the closely related criminal cases (Ng’s case) before this (Eastern District) Court”.

It argued that the US government made the intervener and stay bids as “the public has an interest in preventing the circumvention of restrictions on criminal discovery and prejudice to the prosecution of those criminal cases”.

MKINI

