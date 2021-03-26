MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU QUICKLY THROWS THE BLAME ON EC – EVEN AS NAJIB WARNS ‘YOUNG PEOPE WILL REMEMBER’ HOW MUHYIDDIN BROKE PROMISES – WHILE KIT SIANG DEMANDS THE RESIGNATION OF EC CHIEF

Bersatu Youth has expressed disappointment over the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to delay the registration of 18-year-olds as voters to next year.

However, wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said it understood that the commission was being careful to ensure that it will be done right.

“Bersatu Youth is upset with the decision by the EC, an independent electoral body, to postpone the implementation of Undi18 from July 2021 to Sept 2022.

“Bersatu Youth remains firm that the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 needs to be done as planned.

“However, Bersatu Youth understands that the EC needs to see the best way to ensure the entry of new voters aged 18-20 is done properly so there is no confusion on election day,” he said in a statement this morning.

The deputy youth and sports minister added that Bersatu Youth was prepared to cooperate with all government agencies to speed up the process.

Yesterday, the EC said the movement control order had affected its planning and preparations to lower the voting age and implement automatic voter registration.

Critics, however, argued there was no reason why the existing voter registration system can’t be extended to 18-year-olds now, even if automatic registration is delayed.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said a comprehensive plan to implement Undi18 needs to be tabled to the public immediately, for checks and balances to be carried out.

The EC said a preliminary report on Undi18 will be ready by September this year.

Najib: Young people will remember PN breached promise on Undi18

Young Malaysians will not forget that the Perikatan Nasional government breached its promise by delaying the registration of those aged 18 years as voters, Najib Abdul Razak said. Taking to Facebook, the former prime minister said he somehow expected this as the youngsters were angry with the ruling coalition. “I am disappointed that the promises given in the Parliament are not kept because it is not logical for the government to take three years to implement the Undi18. “I believe that the young people will not easily forget this breach of promise,” Najib said in his Facebook yesterday. “I had expected that the PN government was less willing to implement this, as I have written earlier this month,” he said. The Pekan MP also reposted his Facebook posting of March 11, in which he said PN’s move is the biggest insult to the Parliament and the democratic process. “I believe that PN does not want to implement Undi18 because it believes that the majority of the young people are angry at the government at this time,” he said. “But Undi18 had been passed unanimously by the parliamentarians in July 2019 and we were told that this will be implemented latest in July 2021. So, the PN government is trapped, thinking whether to implement Undi18 because not approving it means the biggest insult to the Parliament and the democratic process,” Najib said. “The motion was passed with a two-thirds majority to amend the Federal Constitution. Isn’t this a motion with 100 percent unanimous support?” Takiyuddin Hassan The Election Commission said it was postponing Undi18 and automatic voter registration to after September next year, despite de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan saying it was on track for implementation in July. The EC said the movement control order had affected its planning and preparations to lower the voting age. However, critics of the voter registration postponement argued there was no reason why the existing voter registration system can’t be extended to 18-year-olds. Meanwhile, DAP Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang urged EC chief Abdullah Ghani Salleh to resign to give way to a new chairperson who could fulfil the Parliament’s mandate. “The decision to violate the parliamentary mandate to allow Malaysians above 18 years age to vote in the next general election. “This is completely unacceptable and the EC chief would be guilty of a dismissal offence if Parliament had not been suspended,” he said in a statement. “He should have the integrity and honour to resign as EC chief, since he cannot comply with Parliament’s commitment to lower the age of voting to 18 years in the next general election,” Lim added.

