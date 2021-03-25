HADI TO BE THE NEXT PM? WHY NOT – ALREADY ON COURSE OR SELF-DESTRUCTION, WHAT ELSE WON’T SUPREMACY-BENT MALAYSIA SWING TO NEXT?

Hadi: PAS helped oust Harapan because wanted to contest GE15 as govt

PAS joined efforts to form the Perikatan Nasional government last year in order to improve its position in terms of national governance in the 15th general election, revealed party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

He also said the party’s plans extend beyond the Sheraton Move.

“This move (change in government) was taken to contest GE15 as a temporary government, not as the opposition like before.

“PAS heads towards GE15 with three state governments (Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah) and being in the federal cabinet.

“It is a long move, not just the Sheraton Move,” Hadi (above) said in a Facebook post today.

It is unclear what other plans PAS has in mind.

However, two days ago PAS central committee member Khairuddin Aman Razali said there was a need for PAS, Umno and Bersatu to win a two-thirds majority in GE15.

This is to enable electoral boundaries to be later changed to benefit the Malay Muslim demographic.

Based on Article 113(2)(ii) of the Federal Constitution, Parliament can pass new election boundaries when they are due without the need of a two-thirds approval by the Dewan Rakyat.

Electoral boundaries for Sarawak cannot be changed until 2023, followed by Sabah in 2025 and Peninsular Malaysia in 2026.

Khairuddin’s suggestion that a two-thirds majority was needed possibly signalled that PAS intends to amend the Federal Constitution so that electoral borders can be redrawn earlier.

However, PAS’ allies Umno and Bersatu are set to clash in the next election.

Towards this, several quarters in Umno are demanding that PAS pick a side, instead of remaining neutral.

MKINI

.