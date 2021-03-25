THE NOOSE TIGHTENS ON MUHYIDDIN’S NECK – ISMAIL SABRI THE FIRST TO ABANDON CABINET CLUSTER – WILL SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN ONLY UNTIL PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED – ALL EYES NOW ON UMNO’S ‘COWBOY’ ANNUAR MUSA, WILL HE PLAY ‘LONE RANGER’

Defence minister toes party line – work with Bersatu will end come GE15

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the highest-ranking party member in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, is toeing the party line when it comes to Bersatu.

This means cooperation between Umno and Bersatu – which heads the PN coalition and government – will end once the 15th general election is called.

“In terms of ministers and MPs, those in government today will continue to support it until the election.

“(But) the (Umno) supreme council has decided our cooperation with Bersatu will end once Parliament is dissolved.

“That is clear. I don’t think anyone is questioning the supreme council’s decision,” he said in an interview published by Umno Online yesterday.

Ismail Sabri is the defence minister and one of four senior ministers in the cabinet.

His stance differs from that of Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, who insists that it is in Umno’s best interest to cooperate with Bersatu.

Besides toeing the line on cooperation with Bersatu, Ismail Sabri also said that the party’s stance against PKR and DAP is also clear.

“No PKR, no DAP. This was also decided by the supreme council, and the president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that Umno will not negotiate with PKR to face the elections… I think that is also our decision,” he said.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is trying to explore cooperation with Umno, ostensibly through dialogue with Zahid.

However, Zahid said no such discussions have taken place.

Ismail Sabri’s remarks come ahead of the Umno general assembly this weekend, where matters such as ties with Bersatu, as well as PAS are expected to be debated.

MKINI

