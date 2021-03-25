THE PIC THAT LAUNCHED A THOUSAND PHONE CALLS – KU LI SHARES PHOTO OF MEETING WITH ZAHID & NAJIB AT HIS HOUSE – EXPECT CAMPS MUHYIDDIN, AZMIN, ANWAR & CABINET CLUSTER TO BE IN A FRENZY

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has met with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak ahead of the party’s annual general assembly (AGM) this weekend.

Tengku Razaleigh posted on Twitter a picture of the meeting, which took place at his home at 9.27pm on Wednesday (March 24).

“Getting a visit from Datuk Seri @DrZahidHamidi and Datuk Seri @NajibRazak, ” he said, complete with a picture of the three of them wearing a face mask and observing physical distancing.

On March 5, Tengku Razaleigh, who is known as Ku Li, called on Umno leaders to stop all the “melodrama” and severe ties with the Perikatan Nasional government immediately.

The Gua Musang MP also suggested that the party supreme council hold a meeting soon to denounce its decision to stay with Perikatan until Parliament is dissolved.

ANN

.