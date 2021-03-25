BOMBSHELL – ‘WE WANT SYED SADDIQ TO BE PM’ – IN POSITIVE BREAK AWAY FROM THE UMNO-ANWAR CYCLE OF VICIOUS POLITICS – MUDA & SHAFIE’S WARISAN HOLD TALKS TO WORK TOGETHER: INDEED A SHAFIE AS PM & SYED SADDIQ AS DPM IS A PALATABLE ALTERNATIVE TO PAKATAN’S STALER THAN YESTERDAY’S NEWS ANWAR & PKR – WITH GREAT POTENTIAL TO GROW
Muda, Warisan in talks for Sabah party to go national
MUDA is in talks with Warisan to help the Sabah-based party spread its wings to Peninsular Malaysia, said Mutalib Uthman, co-founder of the party.
“We are in discussion with Warisan to help the party become a national party and spread its wings to Peninsular Malaysia.
“We don’t have a formal agreement yet, just initial discussions for us to find common ground to work together. There may be issues that we can discuss and fight for together,” he said.
Mutalib said the talks with Warisan only started last week with a follow up scheduled for later this week.
“The top guns in Warisan, the party’s vice president, its secretary general and the youth and women wing leaders were involved in the discussion,” he said.
Mutalib added both parties did not involve their party presidents in the initial discussions. Any potential agreement, he said, will be announced at a later date.
Mutalib said Muda was the one who approached Warisan on potentially working together, but they can’t do anything yet as they are still waiting for approval from the Registrar of Societies on the party’s registration.
Mutalib said at the moment they are only talking to Warisan and not to any other parties.
On Muda’s stand, Mutalib stressed that they are in the opposition, but not in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.
“We will not follow Perikatan Nasional,” Mutalib said.
“We support Syed Saddiq (Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman) to become the next prime minister, but this has not been discussed so far.”
Warisan president Shafie Apdal had said in December that the party’s delegates have endorsed its move to become a national party at its annual general meeting.
The move, Shafie said, will serve more than 300,000 Sabahans currently in the peninsular. Warisan is also open to take in members here who are interested in the party’s ideologies.
Shafie said Warisan’s move was “nothing unusual” adding that Parti Bersatu Sabah and Upko, which had extended their wings to Peninsular Malaysia, had even contested in some seats during elections in Perak and Penang previously.
He added that the party would focus their divisions or branches in Selangor and Johor among other areas where there was a concentration of Sabahans working or settled there. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Muda co-founder decries RoS delay in approving registration
IT has been six months and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has yet to approve Muda’s registration as a political party, said Mutalib Uthman, co-founder of the party.
Mutalib said the reason given to them was that the RoS was still conducting background checks.
“Our background is clear, we have also done interviews internally to ensure that our members are clean, they do not have criminal records and are not bankrupt. This is our own due diligence.
“We want them to speed up the process,” he said.
The party had filed its application to register in September 2020.
Muda said it saw no concrete reason for its application to be rejected, especially given that they had cooperated fully.
They said Perikatan Nasional was blocking the registration to prevent Muda from participating in the next general election.
Mutalib said since the party has been perceived as weak, there was no reason not to register them.
He said the party was only seeking its right to become an association as provided under the federal constitution.
“We are not an illegal organisation, a cult or terrorist. We are not a threat to anyone.
“They think we are weak. Tajuddin Rahman (Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman) has called our president (Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman) a child, ‘cucu atok’ and the cyber troopers are also attempting to make us look weak,” he said.
Mutalib said in the first two weeks of Muda’s establishment, they received more than 30,000 applications to join the party.
“We have slowed down on the recruitment as per the RoS’ request. We have stopped our recruitment and activities.
“Otherwise, we will have a lot more members, but we are merely following their instructions,” Mutalib said.
On January 12, Muda and 12 other individuals asked the court for leave to challenge the RoS for rejecting their application.
Muda named the RoS and the Home Minister as the first and second respondents in the suit.
The court on February 4, rejected the application, saying that it had failed to comply with the provision under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966 where they should have first appealed the matter to the Home Minister.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
