SEX SEX SEX IS BACK! AMANAH REP THE NEXT POLITICIAN TO BE HIT BY MOLEST ACCUSATIONS

Amanah rep explains molest claim to party leaders

PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pasir assemblyman Faiz Fadzil has met with the top leaders of his party Amanah to explain allegations that he sexually harassed a woman in Petaling Jaya.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said Faiz had met with party president Mohamad Sabu and his deputy Salahuddin Ayub after the police started investigating the case.

“He came to meet the president and deputy president. He has explained (the matter) and issued a statement,” Khalid told FMT, adding that the party will leave the matter to the police.

Yesterday, a police report lodged by a 30-year-old shopkeeper from Terengganu made its rounds on social media, accusing a Penang assemblyman of “sexual disturbance” when he took her out for dinner at a mall in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, two weeks ago.

According to Subang Jaya police chief Khalid Othman, the assemblyman is alleged to have tried to caress her hands and to have held her by the shoulder.

The case has been classified under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Faiz denied the allegations and said he was considering suing the complainant to clear his name.

He said he had also given his statement to the police on March 18 and pledged to cooperate with their investigation.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

