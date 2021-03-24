‘DAMN STUPID’ OR NOT – THERE GOES FOOLISH ANWAR – DUMPED AGAIN! ‘NO DISCUSSIONS AT ALL BE IT FORMAL OR INFORMAL – NOT WITH ME, NOT WITH MAT HASAN,’ ZAHID TRASHES ANWAR’S TALK OF UMNO-PKR TIE UP – HOW MANY TIMES MUST ANWAR GOUGE HIS OWN EYES OUT & PAKATAN’S BEFORE DAP & AMANAH DENOUNCE & RENOUNCE HIS LEADERSHIP

No talks over Umno-PKR tie-up, says Zahid

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied his PKR counterpart Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of discussions between the two parties to work together in the next general election, The Star reported today.

Zahid said there never has been and there will not be any such talks.

Umno and PKR have had “No discussions at all, be it formally or informally.”

“Not with me, not with Mat Hassan” Zahid said, referring to his deputy Mohamad Hasan, ahead of the Umno general assembly this weekend.

Umno has not discussed a pact, he said, “not with PKR, not with DAP, not with Pakatan Harapan”.

Umno last month declared its alliance with Bersatu would last only as long as the current term and that it would not be cooperating with the ruling party in the elections.

He reiterated Umno will only be working with its partner parties under the Barisan Nasional banner.

BN is made up of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

On whether Umno would consider allying with PKR, Zahid said anything was possible post-GE15.

Last week Anwar said “initial discussions” for a political compact had taken place between PKR and Umno leaders.

“Discussions with Umno leaders have taken place. No agreement or formal understanding has been reached but initial understanding is there,” the opposition leader told reporters.

He said the two parties shared “common parameters” but stressed that PKR will not compromise its principles and values.

“For example PKR and Pakatan Harapan have been categorical about respecting the fundamental principles of the constitution.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

