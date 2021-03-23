UMNO TO STAY SECOND FIDDLE! MUHYIDDIN SENDS A CHILL THROUGH ONCE-MIGHTY UMNO – ‘COLLABORATION SEEN IN SABAHS GRS THE IDEAL POLITICAL MODEL FOR MALAYSIA’ – IN OTHER WORDS, FORGET ABOUT THE PM & OTHER TOP POSTS! THESE WILL GO TO BERSATU

Muhyiddin: Collaboration seen in Sabah’s GRS an ideal political model for Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU: The degree of collaboration between Sabah’s Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is the ideal political model for the rest of the country to follow, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin .

“Sabah is the best example with party relations within GRS, namely Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

“By avoiding too much politicking and instead focusing on what the people want and what Sabah needs… that should be the priority for the country as well.

“It is not about being popular or which party is better,” he said at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) during his working visit to the state on Monday (March 22).

He was commenting on Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement about discussions between PKR and Umno, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional Federal Government, and how this could affect political ties in Sabah.

“I support efforts by (Chief Minister) Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, (Deputy Chief Minister) Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, (PBS president) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili and (Deputy Chief Minister) Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and others, including the PAS and MCA collaboration,” he added.

He also said there had been no discussions on the next general election during his two-day working visit here as he wanted to focus on Sabah’s development post state elections.

‘I didn’t even use the word election here. Sabah has just concluded its state polls and I don’t think Hajiji has even thought about it.

“The mandate has been given by the people and now it is time to execute the manifesto.

“When the time comes, there will be more serious discussions (on GE),” he added.

ANN

