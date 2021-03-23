MALAYSIA’S POLICE FORCE RIPE FOR ‘SALE’? SURELY NOT! FROM GANG LORDS TO TOP BUSINESSMEN WITH SHADOWY LINKS TO THOSE WHO WALK THE CORRIDORS OF POWER – IGP’S SHOCK REVELATIONS ONLY CONFIRMS THE LONG-SUSPECTED DEEPLY-EMBEDDED CORRUPTION IN PDRM – AND DEMAND A FULL-SCALE AUDIT

IGP’s revelations: Now’s the best time for full audit of police force

The revelation by inspector-general of police Hamid Bador that graft in the police force goes all the way to the top is shocking. Shocking not because even top present or past officers were corrupt but because he actually spoke about it in public.

Police chiefs have always underplayed corruption in the force or they would give the standard reply that of course there are always a few bad apples in any organisation.

But Hamid has not only been open about the failings in the police department, he has also gone after the culprits. So much so, he earlier revealed, a group of young officers is working with a cartel to tarnish his image with the hope of getting him out.

On March 17, he said in an interview with Sinar Harian that this group of young officers wished to dominate the national police force.

“There are attempts to humiliate and topple me by these groups. So, I would like to advise them, please stop their outrageous act. (They) must realise that the police force is not ours, and not our playing field.”

Yesterday, he told newsmen about the culture of bribery in the force. He was quoted as saying: “I urge my personnel to end this culture and come to their senses.” He said the culture of taking money went all the way “from the bottom to the top for the IGP”.

“Even the officers on the ground are afraid to take action because the IGP wants it. This was happening before.Those who have retired from the force are still trying to enforce their powers in seeking favours from the police.

“When they are not entertained they are disappointed and then they start finding fault here and there,” said Hamid whose two year contract as IGP ends on May 3 this year.

When he was appointed on May 4, 2019 by the Pakatan Harapan government, Patriot, the organisation of ex-servicemen and ex-police officers, described him as “a man imbued with trust and integrity and most of all, God-fearing”. Patriot expressed confidence he would be able to “straighten up the force”.

Remember, Hamid, who was deputy special branch head in 2015, was transferred to the prime minister’s department by the Barisan Nasional government allegedly because he was pushing for a probe into 1MDB. He decided to take optional retirement instead, but returned as special branch chief when PH won. He was subsequently appointed IGP.

From the time he took over as IGP, Hamid has been very open about combating graft in the police force and has gone after corrupt officers. But he didn’t seek just to punish, he also recommended to the government that the salaries of lower-ranked policemen be raised to reduce temptations. And he has defended his men in public when he needed to.

In the past, people have always talked about corruption in the police force. Numerous Malaysians – and foreign workers – have fallen prey to corrupt policemen or paid money to escape some offence or other. Policemen have also been charged with graft.

Now, it is out in the open and no less a man than the IGP has spoken about it. Imagine how frustrated he must be to reveal it in public. I applaud his courage and his desire to set things right.

This is, therefore, the best time to do something to clean up the police force before the rot sets in, if it hasn’t already. Let’s have a thorough audit of the police force.

It is at times like this that I wish we had an effective Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) as recommended by the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the Royal Malaysian Police headed by former chief justice Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah in 2005. The commission was set up following public uproar over the increasing number of complaints of police brutality and deaths in detention.

Saying there was a need for an agency to “police the police”, the commission noted: “When officers act in contravention of laws and regulations without fear of investigation or reprimand, the culture of impunity begins to develop. Each wrongdoing that is not investigated or punished or is supported by higher ranks within the police leadership, leads to the perception that such misconduct is permissible.”

That, of course, includes abuse of power and corruption.

For years the governments that came capitulated before top police officers who were against the establishment of the IPCMC. Hamid is the only one who said yes to it.

So let’s not waste any more time. The government should set up the IPCMC – not a watered-down version as has been talked about but a truly effective oversight body. Perhaps it’s time for rights groups, NGOs and individuals to openly shout – especially on social media – for the formation of a police oversight body and for the police force to be cleaned-up.

This is not to say that all policemen are corrupt. No. There are good, incorruptible policemen too. But we don’t want the bad cops to tarnish the image of the good guys.

It’s a fact that a highly-disciplined and professional police force is crucial for any nation’s stability and development. It is a basic given in any society. As such, we are all obliged to support any move to improve the police force.

