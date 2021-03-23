RECKLESS MUHYIDDIN – TOTALLY RELIANT ON THE MALAY VOTE BANK – SEEN SUCKING UP AHEAD OF RAYA & POSSIBLE SNAP GE15: BETS ARE ON INTERSTATE BAN WILL BE LIFTED IN MAY TO ENABLE ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ RUSH

Politics | March 23, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

    

     

Malaysia Hari Raya Aidilfitri - Ketupat

    

      

     

   

     

   

Malaysia Economy - KLCC

   

   

    

Dr Noor Hisham - Health Director-General

     

    

   

   

      

    

Ismail Sabri Yaakob

   

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle