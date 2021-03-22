ZAHID HAMIDI TO BE SACKED ON MARCH 27? THE GOING GETS DESPERATE – WILL MUHYIDDIN’S CAMP IN UMNO SUCCEED IN STAGING A ‘REVERSE TAKEOVER’

Officially, what everyone understands, the UMNO General Assembly or PAU on March 27 and 28, among its main agenda is to confirm the party’s decision to sever ties with Bersatu to face the next GE15.

It follows that the majority of UMNO divisions had approved the severance motion in their respective meetings earlier.

Since the issue of severance was in the form of a motion, although it was later accepted and agreed by the MT UMNO, it had to be brought to the PAU for ratification to make it a final resolution.

But, as Bersatu was not happy with the proposal and realized that they would not be able to win any seats in GE15 without the cooperation of UMNO, various efforts have been made to change the decision.

After various efforts in that direction previously failed to find success, the last step that is being tried is through PAU at the end of this month.

With that, PAU this time unofficially is also a platform for the left faction in UMNO which is pro Bersatu to change the decision to sever ties.

In other words, there will be a clash in the PAU this time between official matters to confirm the motion to sever ties with Bersatu and informal matters for the purpose of changing the decision.

It is reported that the effort has been detected for the past two or three weeks and was orchestrated by several UMNO leaders themselves who are known to be pro -Bersatu and Muhyiddin Yassin.

There are reports that they have also started moving to the states to influence delegates to reject the proposal to sever ties with Bersatu.

Their reason is that UMNO needs to continue to work with Bersatu and PN in GE15 to ensure a more secure victory, apart from exaggerating PN’s position as a government that has more solid financial resources than BN which has limited capabilities.

Based on the movements carried out, including influencing state spokespersons to deliver speeches in line with the desire to see UMNO and Bersatu stay together, there is information saying many are said to be influenced and tend to agree to change the severance motion.

If this movement succeeds in the end, it will not only be a blow to the future of UMNO and the position of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as UMNO President, but also a great success for Muhyiddin and Bersatu in ensuring their political survival.

More smiling with the success will of course be the Hamzah Zainuddin and Azmin Ali groups in Bersatu which indirectly means that UMNO will finally have to bow down and give way to them.

On the other hand, another unofficial movement that is bigger and main, but not realized by many parties that is said to be planned at the same time is to remove Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from his position as UMNO President.

The effort to get rid of Ahmad Zahid is the second phase of action after the movement to change the decision to sever ties with Bersatu was successfully implemented.

According to what is planned, after a vote to determine whether UMNO agrees or not to sever ties with Bersatu, if success favors the pro-Bersatu left, another urgent motion will be tabled to “fire” Ahmad Zahid immediately.

Their simple arrangement, if the motion to sever ties with Bersatu which has been approved by the divisions and the MT is successfully changed, then by itself after that the action to remove Ahmad Zahid will also be easy.

By successfully getting rid of Ahmad Zahid at the PAU at the end of this month, the movement for Bersatu to take full control of UMNO will be complete.

Is Ahmad Zahid fully aware of this movement or does he still feel that he is still popular and thinks that any movement to change the decision to sever the relationship is impossible?

Remember for Ahmad Zahid, if even Members of Parliament have a price tag that can be “bought”, is the price of UMNO delegates so expensive?

ZAHID HAMIDI BAKAL DIPECAT 27 MAC INI?

Secara rasmi, apa yang semua orang faham, Perhimpunan Agung UMNO atau PAU pada 27 dan 28 Mac ini antara agenda utamanya adalah untuk mengesahkan ketetapan putus hubungan parti itu dengan Bersatu bagi menghadapi PRU15 akan datang.

Ia berikutan majoriti UMNO bahagian-bahagian telah meluluskan usul putus hubungan itu dalam mesyuarat masing-masing sebelum ini.

Oleh kerana isu putus hubungan itu dalam bentuk usul, meskipun ia kemudian diterima dan dipersetujui oleh MT UMNO, ia perlu dibawa ke PAU untuk disahkan bagi menjadikannya suatu ketetapan yang muktamad.

Tetapi, berikutan Bersatu tidak senang dengan usul tersebut dan sedar mereka tidak mampu menang sebarang kerusi dalam PRU15 jika tanpa ada kerjasama dengan UMNO, pelbagai usaha telah dilakukan bagi mengubah keputusan itu.

Setelah pelbagai usaha yang ke arah itu sebelum ini tidak menemui kejayaan, langkah terakhir yang cuba dilakukan ialah melalui PAU pada hujung bulan ini.

Dengan itu, PAU kali ini secara tidak rasmi turut menjadi medan bagi puak kiri dalam UMNO yang pro Bersatu untuk mengubah ketetapan putus hubungan tersebut.

Makna kata, akan berlaku pertembungan dalam PAU kali ini antara urusan rasmi untuk mengesahkan usul putus hubungan dengan Bersatu dengan urusan tidak rasmi bagi tujuan mengubah keputusan tersebut.

Diberitakan usaha tersebut sudah dikesan sejak dua tiga minggu lalu dan didalangi oleh beberapa pemimpin UMNO sendiri yang diketahui pro kepada Bersatu dan Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ada laporan mengatakan mereka juga sudah mula bergerak ke negeri-negeri bagi mempengaruhi pewakilan agar menolak usul putus hubungan dengan Bersatu.

Alasan mereka ialah UMNO perlu terus bekerjasama dengan Bersatu dan PN dalam PRU15 bagi memastikan kemenangan lebih terjamin, selain membesar-besarkan kedudukan PN sebagai kerajaan lebih mempunyai sumber kewangan yang mantap berbanding BN yang terhad kemampuannya.

Berdasarkan gerakan yang dijalankan, termasuk mempengaruhi jurucakap negeri-negeri agar menyampaikan ucapan yang senada dengan keinginan untuk melihat UMNO dan Bersatu kekal bekerjasama, ada maklumat mengatakan ramai yang dikatakan mula terpengaruh dan condong bersetuju untuk mengubah usul putus hubungan itu.

Kiranya gerakan ini berjaya akhirnya, ia bukan saja suatu tamparan kepada masa depan UMNO dan kedudukan Ahmad Zahid Hamidi selaku Presiden UMNO, bahkan suatu kejayaan besar buat Muhyiddin dan Bersatu dalam memastikan survival politik mereka.

Lebih tersenyum lebar dengan kejayaan itu nanti tentunya adalah Kumpulan Hamzah Zainuddin dan Azmin Ali dalam Bersatu yang secara tidak langsung bermakna UMNO akhirnya terpaksa tunduk hormat serta memberi laluan kepada mereka.

Di sebalik itu, suatu gerakan tidak rasmi lain yang lebih besar dan utama, namun tidak disedari banyak pihak yang dikatakan turut dirancang dalam waktu yang sama ialah untuk menyingkirkan Ahmad Zahid Hamidi daripada kedudukannya sebagai Presiden UMNO.

Usaha menyingkirkan Ahmad Zahid ini adalah tindakan fasa kedua setelah gerakan mengubah keputusan putus hubungan dengan Bersatu berjaya dilaksanakan.

Mengikut apa yang dirancang, selepas pengundian untuk menentukan sama ada UMNO setuju atau tidak putus hubungan dengan Bersatu, sekiranya kejayaan memihak kepada kumpulan kiri yang pro Bersatu itu, satu usul tergempar lain akan dikemukakan untuk “memecat” Ahmad Zahid dengan serta-merta.

Perkiraan mudah mereka, jika usul putus hubungan dengan Bersatu yang telah diluluskan bahagian-bahagian dan MT pun berjaya diubah, maka dengan sendirinya selepas itu tindakan melucutkan jawatan Ahmad Zahid juga akan turut jadi mudah.

Dengan berjaya menyingkirkan Ahmad Zahid pada PAU hujung bulan ini, maka akan sempurnalah gerakan untuk Bersatu menguasai UMNO sepenuhnya.

Adakah Ahmad Zahid menyedari sepenuhnya gerakan ini atau beliau tetap merasakan dirinya masih popular serta beranggapan sebarang gerakan untuk mengubah ketetapan putus hubungan itu sesuatu yang mustahil dilakukan?

Ingatan buat Ahmad Zahid, kalau Ahli-Ahli Parlimen pun ada tanda harga yang boleh “dibeli”, apakah harga perwakilan UMNO begitu mahal nilainya?

