THE RISE OF PENANG’S MOST POWERFUL WOMAN – EVEN AS THE SONS OF KARPAL SINGH HIT A SPEED BUMP

EVEN the glowing tributes and publicity over the prestigious posthumous Dato Seri Utama title for the late Lion of Jelutong a few days ago failed to help his two sons in the Penang DAP elections.

Ramkarpal Singh was booted out of the 15-seat state committee line-up while his elder brother Jagdeep Singh Deo barely made it at No. 15.

It was a shocker for one of Penang’s most famous political families and their defeat will probably be the talk of the party in the coming days.

It was particularly painful for Jagdeep who is a second term state exco member and widely seen as a candidate for the deputy chief minister post.

Ramkarpal, on the other hand, is the MP for Bukit Gelugor, the seat he took over after his father died in a tragic highway accident.

He is a vocal MP especially on legal and constitutional matters but party elections are won and lost by a different set of criteria.

Yet, both brothers were on the “cai dan” of the powerful DAP woman politician Senator Lim Hui Ying.

It was the “candidate menu” that everybody wanted to be on and indeed, many of those on this powerful “cai dan” made it.

One possible explanation is that the Indian grassroots in DAP are predominantly Tamils and they do not necessarily relate to the Sikhs. There are some 40 all-Indian branches who make up some 15% of the delegates and it seemed like the Karpal brothers failed to tap into this pool of votes.

While one family fell behind, the Phee brothers made a fantastic comeback.

State exco member Phee Boon Poh shot up to No. 2 from No. 10 in the last polls. He was just one spot below Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

His younger brother Boon Chee went from No. 15 previously to No. 13.

The Phee brothers are grassroots politicians. They come from a wealthy family in Seberang Prai but people identify with them because they do not show off.

They dress and talk like the average man even though they are known to have investments in fine wines.

The brothers had taken their grassroots support for granted previously. But this time, they went for it and campaigned hard among their base, striking deals with other warlords for votes.

It looks like Phee intends to go for another general election.

Chow, a former journalist who began his political career in Penang, is generally well-liked as Chief Minister and is seen as a steady pair of hands.

He did amazingly well with more than 75% of the delegates giving their votes to him even though his opening speech was just “so-so” and failed to inspire the crowd.

Two people, Deputy Chief Minister Dr P. Ramasamy and state exco member Zairil Khir Johari, returned to the line-up after losing in the last polls.

They owe their comeback to Lim Kit Siang who was said to have asked Kepala Batas warlord Lay Hock Beng to channel votes to them.

Lay is also the Veterans Club chairman who commands a huge network of branches in Kepala Batas. The rumour was that Lay did not give his support to the two men in the last polls.

Lay himself climbed from No. 10 to No. 3 in the rankings.

China Press had claimed that several “cai dan” reportedly linked to Hui Ying, who is the state party secretary, were circulating as delegates arrived for the convention.

Some thought it was the work of people who could not get on her “cai dan”. and who decided to create their own list of names and claim that it was Hui Ying’s “cai dan”.

What it means is that people wanted to be in Hui Ying’s team because she is seen as the mouthpiece for her father Kit Siang who remains a respected figure in the party and a proxy to her secretary-general brother Lim Guan Eng.

Hui Ying maintained her No. 4 ranking and with her family connections, it is no surprise that she is seen as the most powerful woman in Penang DAP.

It is hard even for established women leaders like state exco member Chong Eng to compete with her.

The fact that the state convention went on without a hitch is partly due to Hui Ying’s organising skills.

DAP is famous for preaching democracy to other parties but it seems to be the only party apart from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia where the debate session at its conventions are done behind closed doors.

DAP did briefly open the doors for the media in the past but for some reason, the doors are shut again.

Despite the closed doors, news leaked out that Ramasamy caused a stir during the winding up when he alleged that there was money politics during the campaign. Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who is famous as a noise-maker in Parliament, immediately denied it.

Chow said such allegations, if unsubstantiated, can hurt the party but he added that he would not stop anyone from making a police report if there was evidence.

The election outcome suggested that delegates want to maintain the status quo and to stand by the party.

The party is still riding high among its Chinese base after ruling Penang for 13 years and members want to hold on to their “jewel in the crown”.

The most visible thing about the Penang DAP line-up is the presence of young and upcoming leaders.

It is a sign that the grooming process is going on and the party has no shortage of leaders to take over in the coming years.

But anyone who wants to move up or stay on top will have to play ball with the powerful Lim family.

ANN

.