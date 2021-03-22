SEX, MOLEST &, UNPAID DEBTS STEAM UP POLITICS IN THE MALAY HEARTLANDS – EX-T’GANU REP DENIES MOLESTING BEST FRIEND’S WIFE, CRIES FOUL

T’ganu politician denies molesting friend’s wife

A former Terengganu state assembly member has denied an allegation that he molested the wife of his best friend last year, as per rumours which had gone viral in the past few days.

Instead, Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid claimed the accusation was made to tarnish his image following a dispute over an RM200,000 debt.

The former Air Putih assemblyperson said he had never spent a night at the couple’s house in Taman Melawati, Ampang, Selangor.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Wan Ahmad Nizam said he was not surprised by the police report as the friend had allegedly assaulted him and made a threat last week during a discussion about the latter’s debt.

“Last Sunday around 4pm, he (the friend) and his wife came to my house in Geliga. He said he wanted to discuss his debt, but all of a sudden I was punched twice in the head. He had also smashed flower pots on me multiple times until I could not get up before he left the house.

“I told him that I would report the assault to the police, and he threatened me not to do so or he would do something to humiliate me.

“Suddenly, the story about me molesting his wife came out,” he told the Malay daily.

The former Kemaman Umno division vice-chief claimed that his friend owed him RM200,000 and their relationship had gone sour since September last year after the latter failed to repay the money.

The assault was said to have caused injuries to his spine, and Wan Ahmad Nizam had lodged a police report at the Chukai police station.

Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik reportedly said a suspect was arrested on Friday (March 19) following the report, and they are investigating the case under Section 324 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and committing mischief.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that police were investigating a politician from the east coast over an alleged sexual assault against the wife of his friend.

Malaysiakini had contacted Wan Ahmad Nizam after rumours surfaced that he was the politician involved. However, he declined to comment.

