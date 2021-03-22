EVEN AN EX-IGP WAS ON THE PAYROLL OF GANGLORDS – IGP HAMID DROPS A NEW BOMBSHELL AHEAD OF MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER – ‘THE BOYS WERE AFRAID TO TAKE ACTION BECAUSE THE MONEY WENT TO THE IGP’

THE corruption in the police force was once so rampant that even a previous inspector-general of police (IGP) was on the payroll of crime syndicates, said current IGP Abdul Hamid Bador.

“One time, the boys were afraid to take action against these syndicates because the money went to the IGP. Not this IGP, but previous ones,” Hamid said without naming which of his predecessors were involved.

“That was the seriousness of the situation. These officers are shallow minded, thinking only of position and money. I want to make sure this force is clean of such negative elements.”

Hamid had previously said that a group of junior officers, with links to crime syndicates, was out to tarnish his image and get him removed from his position.

Senior officers, who spoke to The Malaysian Insight on the condition of anonymity, said the threats to topple Hamid were real because the IGP has been very open about combating graft within the force.

“He (Hamid) does not hold back. He has even criticised his men in public when allegations of graft cropped up,” a senior federal police source had said.

“The bad apples are feeling very uneasy now and the only way out is to get rid of Hamid.”

Hamid, who was made IGP during the Pakatan Harapan administration in May 2019, has constantly warned his men to stay clear of graft.

On Wednesday, the IGP caused controversy when, in an interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian, he said there were junior police officers linked to criminal gangs who were out to tarnish his image and oust him from the force.

Earlier today, Hamid said the situation is under control and he will soon meet with Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin to explain his allegation.

Meanwhile, Hamid has yet to bring the matter up with the Police Force Commission or lodge a police report.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

