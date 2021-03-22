HOW DARE YOU DISOBEY THE AGONG! GUAN ENG RAPS MUHYIDDIN’S LAW MINISTER TAKIYUDDIN FOR SAYING NO HURRY TO LIFT SUSPENSION OF PARLIAMENT – AS PREVIOUS EMERGENCY IN 1969 LASTED FOR 2 YEARS!

Failing to obey Agong on Parliament reopening is lèse-majesté, Guan Eng tells law minister

KUALA LUMPUR — De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hasan should abide by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes and push for Parliament’s reopening under the Emergency instead of delaying it, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Opposition lawmaker said failure to do is tantamount to lèse-majesté, though Malaysian laws do not make disobeying the King an offence.

“Takiyuddin should perform his duties according to the rule of law and not act contrary to the Federal Constitution and the wishes of the King,” the Bagan MP said in a statement.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general took the PAS minister to task in insisting that all is well under the Perikatan Nasional government, arguing otherwise.

“First, how can the government be functioning well when only two out of the three branches of the Federal Constitution, namely the Executive and the Judiciary, are allowed to operate?

“Two, unlike other previous Emergency Proclamation in 1969, no King had ever issued a public statement that Parliament is not suspended and can still be convened. Our present King has declared that the present Emergency Proclamation only deals with the Covid-19 public health crisis and does not prevent Parliament from meeting and functioning normally. Failing to obey the King is a clear act of lèse-majesté,” Lim said.

He was referring to Takiyuddin’s defensive response yesterday that Parliament did not sit for two years during the Emergency in 1969 after clamours for the Dewan Rakyat to reconvene immediately.

News portal Malaysiakini reported the minister playing down the calls from lawmakers on both sides to reconvene Parliament as “not an issue” since MPs had met four months earlier in December 2020 to approve Budget 2021.

Takiyuddin reportedly compared and contrasted the current state of affairs in the country under the Covid-19 Emergency the one in 1969 and said “there were no problems for the government to function”.

The 1969 Emergency was declared following the bloody racial riots of May 13.

Lim, the former finance minister, said the government had no reason for delaying parliamentary sittings when schools, courts, businesses, and recreational activities were allowed.

He pointed out that many MPs have already taken their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccine and should not be prevented from carrying out their job.

“Fourth, what is the point of vaccinating all MPs and promoting the RM5 billion National Immunisation Programme, if MPs are prohibited from exercising their duties and powers, particularly on legislating new laws and government oversight?” he asked.

Lim said the Federal Constitution is “only whole and perfect” if all three branches of government; Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary can function as a democratic form of check and balance.

He stressed that suspending Parliament, which is the supreme institution, is an act of treachery against parliamentary democracy. MALAY MAIL

No Parliament for two years during 1969 emergency – law minister

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan maintained that the government is functioning well even though Parliament has been suspended through an emergency proclamation that came into force on Jan 11.

He pointed out that during a separate emergency in 1969, Parliament did not sit for two years.

Takiyuddin said this amid a push by the opposition for Parliament to reconvene.

“There was already a sitting last December where we approved the budget. Now it’s March. It’s only been four months. It is not an issue.

“In 1969, Parliament did not sit for two years, there were no problems for the government to function,” he told a press conference in Kota Bharu today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed, who is in charge of the Economic Planning Unit.

The 1969 emergency was declared following racial riots.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was now safe to reconvene Parliament as many MPs have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

The government said the recent emergency was necessary to combat the pandemic but critics accused the government of trying to cling to power.

Takiyuddin had said such suggestions were “fake news“, which the government has given itself sweeping powers to deal with under the emergency.

At the press conference today, Takiyuddin maintained that Parliament will only sit when the emergency expires in August.

However, he also acknowledged that the emergency ordinance allowed Parliament to be convened at any time deemed appropriate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Agong previously said Parliament can convene during the emergency but only if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin advised him to do so.

“The cabinet will provide its opinion based on facts and science… many in Parliament are from the high-risk group. I, too, am a senior citizen.

“So that will be considered,” Takiyuddin said. MKINI

