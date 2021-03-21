HAS ANWAR BECOME A GOOD-FOR-NOTHING OPPOSITION LEADER – THAT WILFRID MADIUS & KON YEOW HAVE TO SAY WHAT HE SHOULD SAY: FORGET ABOUT SHERATON MOVE, FOCUS ON GE15 – DON’T CHASE FOR NAKED POWER, FOCUS ON PAKATAN’S NEW MANIFESTO, THINK WELL IF UMNO CAN ACCEPT THESE OR WILL THEY FORCE PAKATAN TO RENEGE ON PROMISES ONCE A COALITION GOVT HAS BEEN FORMED

Harapan cautioned against ‘naked pursuit of power’

Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau said while Pakatan Harapan and Umno must prepare for the possibility of a coalition government, any cooperation must be based on policies and not merely for power.

He warned that a “naked pursuit of power” may see Harapan punished.

“While Harapan and Umno must ready their base for a coalition government after the 15th general election if circumstances necessitate, a radical realignment in the naked pursuit of power and positions may only invite voters’ wrath.

“If reformist voters see a Harapan-Umno pact as a marriage of convenience, they can simply punish Harapan by abstention in GE15,” he said.

The Upko president said Harapan will suffer if there is a low turnout. He added that multi-cornered fights are expected in many marginal seats.

He said if Harapan can only win a few seats, it can only become a junior partner in the next government or remain in the opposition.

“I am deeply worried and frustrated that Harapan’s image is increasingly defined by some unrealisable number.

“Harapan should stand for a realistic hope for a better future, not wishful thinking for a short-term turnaround,” he said in an apparent reference to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to wrest the government back through defections.

Harapan formed the federal government after winning in GE14 but collapsed after a series of defections in February last year.

Upko was part of the extended coalition government which collapsed, referred to as Harapan Plus. It is not part of Harapan but remains friendly to the coalition.

Wilfred said Harapan needs to recognise that after 13 months since their government’s collapse because of the Sheraton Move, it failed to come up with a comprehensive policy direction even though the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had engaged in “shortsighted and haphazard” policies.

He added if the voting age is lowered from 21 to 18 by July, young voters may also punish Harapan for indulging in the pursuit of power.

What Harapan Plus needs now is the preparation of a realis tic manifesto with policy positions that capture the imagination of its voters and are acceptable to potential government partners.

He added that Harapan should consider Umno’s policy positions to avoid having to renege on promises in the event Harapan has to form a coalition government with Umno.

“Collaboration with Umno must be considered in this wider scheme of policy formulation and positioning.

“Voters will not trust Harapan if the next manifesto is again a work in air-conditioned rooms without candid debates and serious deliberation between the grassroots of its various component parties.

“Voters will feel betrayed the second time if promises are made and later thrown out completely in the face of government partners’ objections,” he said. MKINI

Get over PH’s loss, focus on winning GE15, Chow tells Penang DAP