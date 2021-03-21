IN EX-UMNO BASTION STATES, BEWARE OF GIVING PKR MORE SEATS AFTER ANWAR ADMITS SECRET UMNO-PKR MEETINGS: JOHOR PAKATAN TO DECIDE ON HOW TO ‘SHARE’ BERSATU’S SEATS

THE 18 Johor assembly seats contested by Bersatu in the 14th general election (GE14) will be divided by consensus among the three parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next election.

Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said a committee on the distribution of state assembly seats among Amanah, DAP and PKR has been formed.

“The distribution of 56 assembly seats in Johor is still being discussed at the state PH level. The seats contested by Bersatu at GE14 are presumed to have been ‘vacated’.

“That is why the 18 seats can be contested by any Johor PH component party, just that the decision on the party that will be contesting will be decided through discussion first,” he said when met by reporters at his Johor Amanah office here today.

Also present was Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Ping and Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Bersatu currently hold 12 assembly seats in Johor

Salahuddin hoped Johor PH will resolve the seat distribution issue as soon as possible, just like how it did for GE14.

“Johor should be an example, PH is strong in this state. Johor PH proved this at GE14, where we were the first state to successfully decide on seat distribution by consensus,” he said.

– Bernama

