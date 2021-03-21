IF THE PEOPLE CAN KICK OUT UMNO-BN, FOR SURE THEY CAN THROW OUT MUHYIDDIN & PN: INDEED DEBATE MAHATHIR OR KU LI FOR MALAYSIA’S FUTURE – NO POINT TO WASTE TIME ON ANWAR! E-DPM’S SON DARES MUHYIDDIN TO GO ON RECORD WITH DR M, THE MENTOR HE BETRAYED TO SNATCH POWER

PETALING JAYA: Tamrin Ghafar, son of former deputy prime minister Abdul Ghafar Baba, has challenged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to debate his predecessor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement, Tamrin said he had sent two letters to Muhyiddin’s home and office early this month, which he said have been received according to tracking information from the services he had used, Pos Laju and GDex.

He said Muhyiddin’s failure to respond by today, which was the deadline set by him, indicated his unwillingness to confront “the real facts”.

“This also proves that he does not care what people’s views or perceptions of him are, as long as he can continue in the position he took through a ‘backdoor government’ supported by his main enemies, Umno and PAS.”

He also warned Muhyiddin that the people will soon have their say, and “if the people can remove Umno and Barisan Nasional, they can definitely remove the current government”.

Tamrin also referred to the allegations made by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim that a number of PKR MPs had been offered money or threatened in order to get them to support the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

“Currently, various methods or tactics are being employed, either through force, intimidation or millions of ringgit, in order to convince people that his government has sufficient support to continue ruling.”

He added that those who had already switched their support to Muhyiddin may not remain loyal to him if he is removed from power.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

