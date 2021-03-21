NAJIB TAKES ON ANNUAR MUSA – NONSENSE! UMNO ALWAYS PLANNED TO DITCH BERSATU DURING GE15, NAJIB RAPS UMNO’S IN-HOUSE MUHYIDDIN LOYALIST FOR ACCUSING SOUR GRAPES IN UMNO WHO DIDN’T GET POSTS OF CAUSING SPLIT

FORMER Prime Minister Najib Razak today said it was always Umno’s stance of supporting Bersatu only until the 15th general election.

“Read in the news that certain quarters have accused Umno leaders of rejecting cooperation with Bersatu because they were disappointed that they did not get any posts in the PN government,” he said on Facebook.

Najib said this was untrue as many Umno leaders had rejected offers of chairmanships and advisory roles at government-linked companies, such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Petronas, MISC Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

Former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa, in a recent post on Facebook listed seven reasons why ties between Umno and Bersatu are strained.

Annuar had said one faction was inclined to work with Pakatan Harapan while some wanted to continue ties with Bersatu.

“Umno’s stance since the formation of the PN government was to cooperate with Bersatu only until GE15. Have you forgotten?,” Najib said in the Facebook post.

The Pekan MP also questioned whether certain quarters were determined to support Bersatu despite being against the wishes of Umno grassroots leadership, as they have benefitted from having a position within the PN government.

“Those who did not get a post, are disappointed and do not want to be with Bersatu anymore.

“But for those who got posts, are you happy or disappointed as well?”

Annuar has been advocating cooperation with Bersatu, and said cancelling the “original allignment” may be raised in the next Umno annual general assembly.

