NAJIB TAKES ON ANNUAR MUSA – NONSENSE! UMNO ALWAYS PLANNED TO DITCH BERSATU DURING GE15, NAJIB RAPS UMNO’S IN-HOUSE MUHYIDDIN LOYALIST FOR ACCUSING SOUR GRAPES IN UMNO WHO DIDN’T GET POSTS OF CAUSING SPLIT

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa claimed Umno’s current split started from the disappointment of those not appointed to the cabinet following the party’s return to Putrajaya last year.
Taking to Facebook, Annuar listed seven reasons contributing to the party’s current split.
The former Umno secretary-general said he had personally questioned what went wrong in Umno and received answers.
“When the protégés were in government, but the big bosses were left out, it created two clusters.
Annuar further claimed there were two separate “secret meetings” last year involving Umno and Harapan leaders, with an alleged agenda to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
After a failed attempt to “pull the rug from under PN” and change the government, Annuar said a new movement was launched to urge Umno divisions to reject cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election (GE15), with the upcoming Umno Annual General Meeting (AGM) set as a platform to carry out the plan.
“As a result, the two different thought alignments clashed between the leadership and divisions.
“The new alignment veered towards cooperation with Harapan versus the original alignment to stay with PN,” he said.
Among Umno leaders, Annuar has been seen as going against a decision to break ranks with Bersatu in GE15, with the latest salvo fired by Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi today.
Puad cited a letter by the Ketereh Umno division, which is led by Annuar, urging the prime minister to appoint a deputy from among Umno MPs.
Puad said at a time when rumours are rife of attempts to entice or threaten MPs to crossover, Umno should avoid being accused of selling out for a deputy prime minister’s post. MKINI
