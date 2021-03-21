NAJIB TAKES ON ANNUAR MUSA – NONSENSE! UMNO ALWAYS PLANNED TO DITCH BERSATU DURING GE15, NAJIB RAPS UMNO’S IN-HOUSE MUHYIDDIN LOYALIST FOR ACCUSING SOUR GRAPES IN UMNO WHO DIDN’T GET POSTS OF CAUSING SPLIT

Politics | March 21, 2021 by | 0 Comments

FORMER Prime Minister Najib Razak today said it was always Umno’s stance of supporting Bersatu only until the 15th general election.

“Read in the news that certain quarters have accused Umno leaders of rejecting cooperation with Bersatu because they were disappointed that they did not get any posts in the PN government,” he said on Facebook.

Najib said this was untrue as many Umno leaders had rejected offers of chairmanships and advisory roles at government-linked companies, such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Petronas, MISC Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

Former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa, in a recent post on Facebook listed seven reasons why ties between Umno and Bersatu are strained.

“Umno’s stance since the formation of the PN government was to cooperate with Bersatu only until GE15. Have you forgotten?,” Najib said in the Facebook post.

The Pekan MP also questioned whether certain quarters were determined to support  Bersatu despite being against the wishes of Umno grassroots leadership, as they have benefitted from having a position within the PN government.

“Those who did not get a post, are disappointed and do not want to be with Bersatu anymore.

“But for those who got posts, are you happy or disappointed as well?”

Annuar has been advocating cooperation with Bersatu,  and said cancelling the “original allignment” may be raised in the next Umno annual general assembly.

Split in Umno started with those not appointed to cabinet – Annuar

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa claimed Umno’s current split started from the disappointment of those not appointed to the cabinet following the party’s return to Putrajaya last year.

Taking to Facebook, Annuar listed seven reasons contributing to the party’s current split.

The former Umno secretary-general said he had personally questioned what went wrong in Umno and received answers.

“When the protégés were in government, but the big bosses were left out, it created two clusters.

“Since the cases in court did not side with the accused, it was felt like the government did nothing to help,” said Annuar, who alluded to the “court cluster” in Umno that comprise top party leaders, including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, implicated in ongoing corruption charges.

Annuar further claimed there were two separate “secret meetings” last year involving Umno and Harapan leaders, with an alleged agenda to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

After a failed attempt to “pull the rug from under PN” and change the government, Annuar said a new movement was launched to urge Umno divisions to reject cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election (GE15), with the upcoming Umno Annual General Meeting (AGM) set as a platform to carry out the plan.

“As a result, the two different thought alignments clashed between the leadership and divisions.

“The new alignment veered towards cooperation with Harapan versus the original alignment to stay with PN,” he said.

Among Umno leaders, Annuar has been seen as going against a decision to break ranks with Bersatu in GE15, with the latest salvo fired by Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi today.

Puad cited a letter by the Ketereh Umno division, which is led by Annuar, urging the prime minister to appoint a deputy from among Umno MPs.

Puad said at a time when rumours are rife of attempts to entice or threaten MPs to crossover, Umno should avoid being accused of selling out for a deputy prime minister’s post. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle