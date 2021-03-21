BOMBSHELL – EVIL EXISTS EVEN IN PAKATAN! IN THE END, ANWAR & NOT MAHATHIR TO BLAME FOR PAKATAN’S DOWNFALL – IF ‘ONE DAY SAY ONE THING’ ANWAR CAMP IS TELLING THE TRUTH – THEN WHY DO THEY KEEP ACCUSING MAHATHIR FOR ENGINEERING SHERATON COUP TO GET RID OF ANWAR – IF ANWAR WAS ASKED TO BE PART OF BACKDOOR GOVT?

THE idea of Anwar Ibrahim being approached to be part of the “Sheraton Move” to topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not arise as the coup was plotted to remove him from the equation, said Liew Chin Tong.

The DAP man said he attended many meetings with Anwar’s inner circle from February 23 to 29 last year, the week when the coup happened.

Liew said he had kept records and notes of these meetings.

“The idea of an offer to Anwar to form a government without DAP did not arise as the original purpose of the Sheraton coup was exactly to remove Anwar from the equation,” he said in a statement today.

Liew was responding to Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s claim that Anwar had rejected the offer when he was approached as he decided to remain loyal to PH.

“Anwar was not willing to ditch PH ally, DAP, as the Sheraton Move backers only wanted PKR, and not DAP,” Nik Nazmi said when asked if a possible PKR-Umno collaboration at the 15th general election was just to make Anwar the prime minister.

“Had Anwar wanted to be prime minister, he could have done it ages ago.

“Even as recent as the Sheraton Move (in February 2020), he was approached to bring PKR into the new coalition, but at that time the condition was ‘no DAP’.

“Anwar did not agree,” the Setiawangsa MP told The Malaysian Insight, but did not say who made the offer.

Liew said he was intrigued by the revisionist take on the Sheraton coup, which posited that Anwar was approached to join the coup to form a Malay-only government but rejected the offer as the condition was to exclude DAP.

“Perhaps it was meant to remind some DAP leaders to be ‘grateful’ and not to question Anwar for negotiating with Umno’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak.”

“We can agree to disagree on the question of PKR’s initiative to form a government by negotiating with the court cluster. But this is best done without altering history,” he added.

Liew said on July 1, 2019, an ally of Mohamed Azmin Ali told him that DAP would have to choose between Anwar and Azmin, adding that the party should be prepared to face the consequence if it decides to not choose Azmin.

He, however, responded that the DAP is duty bound to ensure the smooth and successful transition between then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his chosen successor, Anwar.

Liew said that the plotters knew that Anwar would not have the numbers to become prime minister if DAP and Amanah were removed.

“Without the support from DAP and Amanah for Anwar’s claim to be prime minister, Azmin was confident that he could take control of PKR,” he said.

“In October 2019, the attempted coup of Hamzah Zainuddin, Hishamuddin Hussein and Azmin was intercepted and did not succeed,”

“At that point of time, racial sentiments were provoked to paint DAP as a terrorist, communist and racist party that must be sacked from the government.”

The plan was to bring 17 Umno MPs from Hishammuddin’s camp, 18 PAS MPs and 18 GPS MPs, altogether 53, to replace MPs from DAP (42) and Amanah (11), also 53,” he said referring to the purported first attempt to topple the PH government which was foiled.

In January and February 2020, DAP and Amanah leaders urged Anwar and Dr Mahathir to lower the political temperature by ensuring a successful transition of power after the APEC meeting in November.

He said Azmin had openly campaigned for Dr Mahathir to remain in power for a full term at the PH government’s last Presidential Council Meeting on February 21,2020.

Many Amanah and DAP leaders including Liew argued for the coalition to stick to the promise of transition.

“The leaked audio recording proved DAP and Amanah’s active defence of Anwar, at the parties’ own perils,” he said.

He said DAP was steadfast in its support for a Dr Mahathir-Anwar/Anwar-Dr Mahathir government to ensure a smooth transition and a successful government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.