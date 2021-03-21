DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said DAP is willing to work with Umno to help restore Parliament, but the parties were not poised to work together in the coming general elections.
In a speech today, he told the Penang DAP State Ordinary Convention that if they can hold a meeting of over 2,000 party delegates in compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), there is no reason why Parliament cannot be convened with only 222 MPs.
“The Penang state government is prepared to uphold parliamentary democracy by convening State Assembly meetings, and yet Parliament and State Assemblies continue to be suspended,” said Lim in his speech to delegates.
Calling the continued suspension of Parliament inexcusable, Lim said that clearly, DAP Penang is more democratic and capable of running the government than Perikatan Nasional (PN).
He also cited the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah who expressed his royal opinion that the Emergency Proclamation does not effectively prevent Parliament from meeting.
“In effect, Parliament can continue to wield its powers and exercise its functions, particularly on legislating new laws and government oversight.
“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s strong criticism of Myanmar for suspending Parliament, when he is equally guilty, is no different from the ‘pot calling the kettle black’,” said Lim.
He also said that cabinet ministers were failing to do their jobs, which resulted in Malaysia being the worst in Asean in Covid-19 infections per capita. However, he said DAP still wanted to work together with the PN government to succeed against the pandemic.
“That is why DAP supports the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. But what is the point of spending RM5 billion for the immunisation programme, if MPs cannot meet even after being vaccinated?” he questioned.
Lim who is also Bagan MP said that Parliament needed to be convened to protect the people’s rights from harsh laws that gave wide-ranging and arbitrary powers to the government.
He added that the people are unhappy with the fake news law with fines of up to RM100,000 and three years imprisonment, and the increase in fines for breaching movement control order (MCO) restrictions to RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for companies.
“This is unnecessarily retributive when the people are already suffering financially from the economic recession.
There are also double-standards when we see no action against ministers violating MCO restrictions, he said.
‘Winning formula without kleptocratic leaders’
Lim said it was crucial that the people have hope that his party and coalition partners can repeat the famous victory of the 2018 general elections.
“We want Pakatan Harapan to win not just in Penang but also Putrajaya.
“There must be a winning formula for the 15th general elections uniting all Malaysians seeking to defend parliamentary democracy and stop PN from making Malaysia a failed state at the expense of the rakyat.
“Uniting parties that are genuinely opposed to the PN government will not be easy. As a start, DAP urges all opposition political parties and MPs as well as any government MPs to work towards restoring Parliament.
He also stated that DAP will not work with kleptocrat leaders in the coming general elections. This is perceived as referring to Umno’s Najib Abdul Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the former has been convicted in relation to the 1MDB trial and is still facing more charges, while the latter is also facing graft charges in court.
“DAP reiterates that there is no political cooperation with Umno. The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has not changed its previous policy position,” he said.
“We can cooperate for the people’s benefit as in the Perak and Johor state governments led by Umno where allocations were given to opposition constituencies. There can be meetings and talks with the Umno state government on people’s issues.
“For instance, DAP is willing to work with Umno MPs to force the PN government to convene Parliament and review harsh laws such as the imposition of RM10,000 compound fines on individuals and RM50,000 on companies.
“This is different from political cooperation in the coming general elections,” he said.
‘It’s safe now’ – Zahid repeats call for Parliament to reconvene
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has repeated his call for Parliament to reconvene as it is now safe enough for sittings to be held.
“It has been 25 days since the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed that Parliament can have sittings during the emergency.
“But until today, no date has been fixed by the government for elected representatives to return to the Dewan Rakyat,” Zahid said in a Facebook posting today.
Parliament, he said, is part of the check-and-balance system for the government but its function has been suspended with “science and data” as the excuse.
It is also the federal legislative body that acts as a check against the government’s policies for the sake of the country as well as to prevent abuse of power or concentration of power, he added.
“Hence, I believe it is now time for democratic practices to be restored using ‘science and data’ as well,” he said.
Firstly, he said, Parliament can safely reconvene virtually, as many other countries have already done due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Secondly, many parliamentarians have already received their Covid-19 vaccination.
Thirdly, many other economic and social activities including schools have been allowed to operate so there is no reason for Parliament to remain closed, he said.
Lastly, Zahid pointed to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon who posted on Facebook on March 18 about his run around Parliament grounds to launch the “Parliament Virtual Run 2021” event.
“This means that the Parliament is a safe area and will remain safe when everyone who attends complies with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” Zahid said.
The Umno president, who is also the Bagan Datuk MP, had first questioned when Parliament will reconvene on March 3.
At the time, he pointed out there were no more states under the full movement control order (MCO) anymore and that the Agong had said the emergency proclamation was not intended to block Parliament.
Therefore, he said, the sitting of Parliament should resume, despite the ongoing state of emergency.
Earlier this year, an MCO was imposed on Jan 13. A state of emergency was also imposed on Jan 11, but this was only made public a day later.
The emergency proclamation, which expires in August, also saw the suspension of Parliament.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said the emergency was necessary to combat the Covid-19 pandemic but critics accused him of trying to block Parliament after losing his majority in the House.
Since then, Muhyiddin had regained his simple majority after another three PKR MPs defected to his side. The prime minister had also given his assurance that he will hold elections once the pandemic is brought under control.
MKINI
