CONTEST OF FOOLISHNESS: PERHAPS IN BID TO REVIVE HIS FLAGGING FORTUNES, ANWAR HINTS HE WILL TAKE ON MUHYIDDIN IN PAGOH – BUT HOW MANY WOULD BELIEVE HIM -YET ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI HITS THE PANIC BUTTON & TELLS UMNO MEMBERS TO IGNORE HIM

OPPOSITION leader Anwar Ibrahim said he is open to any explanation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on allegations that it was used to pressure opposition lawmakers, ahead of a meeting with the graft busters.

The PKR president said he is meeting MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki on Monday to discuss the allegations.

“We must hear them out,” Anwar said after a programme in Permatang Pauh, Penang today.

The Port Dickson MP said he will convey at the meeting Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) concerns.

“This Monday (we) meet Azam Baki, he has agreed to meet at 3pm, (we will) present some of our views and concerns from PKR and PH.

“In supporting MACC as a professional and independent body, we express uneasiness because some of us believed, with evidence, that the government agency was used as a political weapon to stab its enemy,” he said.

Anwar said last week that Putrajaya was using MACC to pressure MPs into supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

PKR also accused police and Inland Revenue board (IRB) of being used to harass the party’s lawmakers.All three agencies refuted the allegations.

Anwar has expressed his intention to meet Azam following the allegations that some PKR MPs were threatened and accepted bribes.

Anwar said they want MACC to be an agency firm in fighting corruption and not used as a political weapon.

Since last month, at least three PKR MPs have quit the party and become independents who support PN.

There were claims that they will face action from MACC if they refuse to dump PKR and support PN.

The concern over MPs switching sides comes as the PN government’s level of support in the 222-seat Parliament is in doubt since the it was formed last year.

These doubts werer fanned after two Umno MPs, Nazri Aziz (Padang Rengas) and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang) withdrew their support in January.

Shortly after their announcement, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong declared an emergency on the advice of the cabinet to tackle escalating Covid-19.

The emergency included suspending Parliament and delaying elections, fuelling speculation that the declaration was a cover to give Muhyiddin time to shore up support among MPs.

Meanwhile, Anwar reiterated that discussions on cooperation between Umno and PH were still unofficial and at an early stage.

“We have an initial discussion, so far so good.

“Informal discussions, I said some leaders, (we) have not reached (the level of) formal discussions, we sent five representatives, he sent five representatives, not reached there (yet),” he added.

On where he would contest in the next election, Anwar said that currently there are 15 offers for him to contest in the next general election (GE15).

“(I am) in Port Dickson now, and 15 constituencies are asking me to contest, I have to consider contesting (where), including Pagoh,” he said in jest referring to the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s constituency in Johor. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ismail Sabri tells Umno members to ignore Anwar

UMNO leaders and members should not be influenced by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s statements as he might have an agenda to split Umno, said Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said he was worried that Anwar’s statements could create suspicion among Umno leaders and members.

“I fear that it could lead to splits within Umno. I’m also concerned that it might create mutual suspicion, with everyone quoting someone’s name and finally we ourselves are divided.

“That’s why I hope Umno would not be influenced by Anwar’s statements because his agenda may be to split Umno,” Ismail Sabri, who is Senior Minister (Security Cluster), told reporters after visiting the 18th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (Para) at Sri Pantai Seberang Takir camp in Kuala Nerus today.

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on Anwar’s recent statement that there were unofficial talks between PKR and Umno on possible cooperation in the 15th general election (GE15)

Ismail Sabri said Umno would not cooperate with Anwar, PKR and DAP in GE15, as has been decided by the party’s supreme council.

He said there had been no discussions between Umno and PKR, and anyone who engaged in talks with PKR could face action for defying the supreme council’s stand.

“But now we are hearing from Anwar only. Anwar is capable of making statements every week. This has happened before; (but) not even one is true,” he added. – Bernama

