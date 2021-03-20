CARTEL OF YOUNG TURKS OR NOT, WHO WOULD DARE OUST THE TOP COP FROM THE POLICE FORCE – WITHOUT THE BACKING OF VERY POWERFUL POLITICIANS – NOT EVEN GANG LORDS WOULD HAVE SUFFICIENT CLOUT!

YOUNG Turks in the police force who are plotting to bring down Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador are unhappy and feel threatened with his strong anti-corruption stand, sources said.

Sources from the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman told The Malaysian Insight the threats to topple Hamid are real as the IGP has been very open about combating graft among police officers, which has rubbed the culprits the wrong way.

“He does not hold back. He has even criticised his men in public when allegations of graft cropped up,” said a senior federal police source.

“The bad apples are feeling very uneasy now and the only way out was to get rid of Hamid.

“The IGP has been very open in media conferences when there were allegations against his men. He has taken measures to weed out the bad hats.”

In a live interview with Malay daily, Sinar Harian on Wednesday, Hamid said there were junior police officers linked to cartels who were out to tarnish his image and get him out of the force.

“There are attempts to humiliate and topple me by these groups (cartel).

“So, I would like to advise them, please stop their outrageous act. (They) must realise that the police force is not ours, and not our playing field,” he had said.

Hamid, who was made IGP during the Pakatan Harapan administration in May 2019, has constantly reminded and warned his men to stay clear of graft.

In March 2020, during a presentation of the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) in Kelantan, Hamid expressed his frustration over the alleged corrupt practices among police personnel.

In September the same year, he instructed Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) and Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (JSJK) to carry out investigations into allegations that police officers had protected money-laundering activities.

In January this year, Hamid sternly warned his men that they will be dismissed if they were found protecting criminals or taking bribes.

In his latest salvo, the IGP blew his top when reports came out that an officer from the Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) had released suspects involved in a Macau Scam.

“We are taking drastic action because this is clearly a betrayal of the trust placed on him (the officer involved).”

Hamid said that taking disciplinary action was not good enough, suggesting that the officer and his men must be sacked or demoted.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight that in almost all of Hamid’s press conferences, he will touch on corruption.

“If I am a bad cop, I would want him out as soon as possible because he is interfering,” the source said.

Hamid has not lodged a police report apart from making the announcement that junior cops were out to get him.

Former IGP Musa Hassan said this was not the right move and urged Hamid to lodge a formal complaint.

“He cannot wait any longer. He must lodge a report so a probe can be conducted,” Musa said, admitting factions in the force have existed for quite some time, even during his tenure.

Former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Zaman Khan attributed this problem to the power struggle going on in Bukit Aman due to the large number of officers in very senior positions.

“There are too many cops in senior positions. This is creating factions and power struggles.

“During my time there was no such thing because there were only four or five of us (senior officers) and every promotion of young officers went through us.

“I personally had nominated some young officers but were not promoted. They were screened thoroughly. It was very strict back then. Nowadays, I don’t know how officers are promoted. Were there thorough checks?” said Zaman, who was CID director from 1989 to 1994.

Meanwhile, civil society group, Eliminating Deaths and Abuse In Custody Together (EDICT) said the government should form a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate the IGP’s claim of an internal conspiracy to oust him.

EDICT said a RCI would serve to identify the cops who want to seize control of the police force.

“The statement from Hamid sounded as though he was pleading with the government to take action.

“EDICT believes that this police cabal already has tentacles in every police department so it makes sense to have an independent body like a RCI investigate and identify those involved,” said EDICT.

