DEVILISH WHISPERS? UMNO ALONE CAN WIN 89 SEATS IN GE15, CLAIMS ANNUAR MUSA – WHO JUST DAYS AGO PROJECTED A 149 SEATS VICTORY IF UMNO WORKED TOGETHER WITH PAS & BERSATU – BUT WILL AMBITIOUS & GREEDY MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN BE CONTENT WITH SHARING JUST 60 SEATS WITH PAS – AND WOULD MUHYIDDIN VACATE THE PM POST IF UMNO WON THE LION’S SHARE OF SEATS IN THEIR PACT?

PETALING JAYA: Umno can win 89 parliamentary constituencies in the next general election if it is able to get its allies to agree on seat allocations as well as their support, says Annuar Musa.

The former Barisan Nasional secretary-general said the sum was derived from the 55 seats the party hopes to retain and another 23 seats where it only needs a 5% swing in votes to win.

There are also 11 seats which it lost in a three-cornered fight in the last polls. Annuar is confident of Umno winning these 11 seats easily if it can reach a consensus with its allies.

“Umno must negotiate and find the best formula,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that not many could see Umno’s winning prospects as they were caught up in their own agenda.

The party, he said, must come up with a winning formula and ignore certain “warlords, factions and individuals”.

The Ketereh MP, seen to be PPBM-friendly, said Umno was now deciding on a strategy and that differences in opinion should be celebrated.

“What is certain is that Umno cannot afford to lose in GE15.”

Even until a few days ago, Annuar had been continuing to push for Umno, PAS and PPBM to work together in the next general election, saying their alliance could see them win 149 seats, most of which were Malay-majority areas.

He said cooperation among the three Malay parties would also prevent three-cornered fights.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will not cooperate with PPBM in the next general election, although Perlis and Sabah Umno have taken an opposing stand.

