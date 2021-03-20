ABANG JO ON THE CUSP OF BECOMING SARAWAK’S BIGGEST TRAITOR – IF HE ALLOWS MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU TO CONTEST IN SARAWAK! IT WOULD BE UNPRECEDENTED IN THE STATE’S HISTORY – EVEN MEGALOMANIAC TAIB MAHMUD NEVER ALLOWED THAT!

The final stand of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) over its understanding with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in terms of the Sarawak state elections will be announced by GPS chairperson and Sararawk Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg.

GPS Whip in Parliament Fadillah Yusof said that so far, the coalition involving Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) would definitely be contesting all the 82 state seats in the coming election.

“We (GPS) will have candidates for all the state and parliamentary seats in Sarawak, but there will be some understanding with Bersatu.

“We will look into how we can accommodate them (Bersatu).

“It is not for me (to decide) but the final stand will be (announced) by the chief minister,” he said at a news conference after attending a Malaysia Prihatin programme in Kuching yesterday.

Fadillah, who is also PBB senior vice-president, was asked to comment on speculation that Bersatu would be contesting in the Sarawak state election, expected to be held after the Emergency for Covid-19 ends.

Bersatu holds one of the state seats in Sarawak through Krian assemblyperson Ali Biju, who won the seat as a PKR candidate in the 11th State Election held in 2016.

Ali,who is also the Member of Parliament for Saratok and Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister, defected as part of the block led by Azmin Ali which quit PKR in February last year before joining Bersatu in August.

Aside from Ali, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin who is now Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister, also quit PKR.

On the Pan Borneo Highway project, Fadillah who is Senior Minister of Works, said the project was currently 60 per cent completed in Sarawak and 45 per cent in Sabah.

The project which was expected to be completed by 2022, has been delayed following the termination of the contract of the project delivery partner.

“We are behind time and I foresee the project will be delayed for one and a half years. Now we are trying to appoint a new company to help JKR Sarawak monitor the project implementation,” Fadillah said.

The Sarawak Pan Borneo project from Telok Melano to Lawas involves a construction cost of RM16.117 billion.

– Bernama

.