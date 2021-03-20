UMNO TO ALLOW ITS CANDIDATES TO CONTEST GE15 USING EITHER BN OR PN LOGO? IS THAT HOW WEAK ZAHID & THE BIGGEST MALAY PARTY IN THE COUNTRY HAVE BECOME? IT WILL BE A FREE FOR ALL IN GE15 – ANTI-MUHYIDDIN UMNO VS PRO-MUHYIDDIN UMNO VS ANTI-MUHYIDDIN PAS VS PRO-MUHYIDDIN PAS VS PAKATAN?

Will Umno candidates run under both BN and PN banners, asks Shahrir Samad

Johor Bahru Umno chief Shahrir Samad is questioning possible scenarios for his party following a news report quoting Perlis Umno strongman Shahidan Kassim saying his state chapter will break with the central leadership should it cut ties with Bersatu.

Shahrir said Shahidan’s stand for Perlis Umno to be with (Bersatu-led) Perikatan Nasional and not with (Umno-led) Barisan Nasional in GE15 will open a new scenario.

“This means that Shahidan and his gang from Perlis will contest as Perikatan Nasional candidates and use the PN symbol.

Pendirian DS Shahidan untuk UMNO Perlis akan bersama PN dan tidak dengan BN pada PRU 15 akan membuka satu scenario… Posted by Shahrir Samad – Tok Uban on Friday, March 19, 2021

“On the other hand, Umno candidates who do not follow Shahidan will contest as BN candidates and use the BN symbol,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

This could result in three-cornered fights, he added, saying that Shahidan’s intentions could create some interesting scenarios.

He went on to question if PAS Perlis will also follow suit and contest without the PAS logo but under PN’s logo instead.

Shahrir shared a report from Inforakyat.net quoting Shahidan, who is the Arau MP and former Perlis menteri besar.

Relations between the three largest parties in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government are increasingly strained amidst reports that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is working to detach his party from Muhyiddin’s coalition.

Yesterday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang appeared unconcerned over reports that Muafakat Nasional partner Umno might want to work with opposition party PKR.

“As long as they don’t work with the communist party. They can work with whoever as long as it is a registered party.

“We cooperated (with PKR) in the past, and now we are working with Umno and Bersatu.

“We already have more than 20 years of cooperating with PKR and DAP, that is enough,” he added.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim met with Umno figures and did not rule out the possibility of working with the party.

Yesterday former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa took a swipe at Zahid when the latter threatened stern action against at least two Supreme Council members who had allegedly “leaked” internal discussions.

Annuar said making the threat was unwise. The Federal Territories minister also said Zahid’s warning came off as surprising to many people.

“I can’t guess who, what more I have not attended any supreme council meeting since I was sacked as BN secretary-general by the president,” said Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP.

MKINI

.