RACIST ATTACK – 76-YEAR-OLD CHINESE GRANDMA FIGHTS A MAN WHO PUNCHED HER, SENDING HIM TO THE HOSPITAL!

Politics, Social | March 20, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

   

     
San Francisco - Attacker Steven Jenkins - Racist Attack

San Francisco - Attacker Steven Jenkins - Racist Attack

     

    

    

    

   

  

 

San Francisco Racist Attack - Chinese Grandma Xiao Zhen Xie

San Francisco Racist Attack - Chinese Grandma Xiao Zhen Xie

     

    

    

San Francisco Racist Attack - Thai Grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee

San Francisco Racist Attack - Thai Grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee

     

    

    

US American Racist Attack - Filipino Noel Quintana

US American Racist Attack - Filipino Noel Quintana

    

    

   

    

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle