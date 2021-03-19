PAS NOT INTERESTED IN ‘SAVING AN INDIVIDUAL OR A GROUP’ – HADI TAKES A SWIPE AT FLAILING ANWAR & UMNO’S COURT CLUSTER NAJIB & ZAHID – BUT SAYS UMNO CAN WORK WITH PKR IF IT WANTS AS LONG AS IT DOESN’T WORK WITH ‘THE COMMUNIST PARTY’

PAS appears unopposed should its Muafakat Nasional partner Umno want to work with opposition party PKR.

Speaking to the media in Terengganu today, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (above) said the decision was up to Umno.

“It’s up to them (Umno). It’s not my party. It’s up to them, this is a democratic country and they can work together.

“As long as they don’t work with the communist party. They can work with whoever as long as it is a registered party.

“We cooperated (with PKR) in the past and now we are working with Umno and Bersatu,” he reportedly said.

Pressed if PAS was open to working with PKR, he said no as the Islamist party was not interested in “saving individuals”.

“There is no (partnership) […] we are not here to save individuals or save a party but to save the country.

“We say no to working together to save an individual or a group.

“We already have more than 20 years of cooperating with PKR and DAP, that is enough,” he said.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim previously met with Umno figures and did not rule out the possibility of working with the party.

He maintained the talks were in “initial stages” with no commitments made.

However, numerous Pakatan Harapan politicians have voiced their opposition to the idea of cooperating with Umno or “kleptocrats” – referring to Umno leaders with pending court cases.

Some in Umno are also against working with PKR or DAP, as per its supreme council’s stance.

MKINI

