IGNORANT, BACKWARD, UNABLE TO STAND ON ITS OWN IN THE MODERN WORLD – PAS’ KEDAH MB USING ‘RACE’ TO COVER FOR HIS PARTY’S FAILURES – GUAN ENG MINCES NO WORDS – ‘PAKATAN APPROVED A SPECIAL RM200 MILLION GRANT TO KEDAH IN JANUARY LAST YEAR, HOW HAS THIS MONEY BEEN USED BY PAS TO HELP KEDAHANS?’

ALOR STAR: DAP has accused Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of using divisive and derogatory rhetoric based on race and religion to distract attention and cover up PAS’ inability to deliver on its promises to resolve problems faced by Kedahans.

Opening the party convention in the home state of the PAS leader, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said this inflammatory approach had hurt the feelings of not just Kedahans but all Malaysians.

“Among the glaring failures the state is trying to cover up are problems in water supply and job and business opportunities,” he said, adding that the “unelected” Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had failed to give any special grant to overcome these issues.

“Unlike the PN government, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had been fair to Kedah by approving a special grant of RM200 million to the state government in January last year. I want to ask how has this money been used by the PAS-led government to help the rakyat ?”

The Bagan MP said PH intends to be a government that represents all races and religions, pledging to fight for all Malaysians based on principles of socio-economic justice, democratic freedom, rule of law and prosperity for all.

On another matter, Lim took the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to task for failing to investigate women, family and community development minister Rina Harun, who managed to settle her RM1.3 million debt to get herself discharged from being declared bankrupt.

“Rina settled her debt although she had declared just RM72,000 in assets, with a monthly income of RM34,000 as at Nov 20, 2019.

“This contrasts with reported action against MPs opposed to the current PN government, which was swift,” he said.

Rina settled her debt owed to a Paris-based film and television programme production company, a lawyer representing the French firm told FMT on Feb 16.

“While we hear that MACC is planning to act on those enticing elected reps to hop parties, we have ministers with unexplained, extraordinary wealth,” he said.

Separately, Lim called on DAP members to not act in silos but to unite with all opposition parties, and fight against their “enemy” PN.

He said that with PN being able to use the government machinery and power to its advantage, opposition unity would be the key to fight it.

“While DAP can win the seats we contest, what is the use if our partners PKR and Amanah do not win? We will not have enough to form a government,” he said.

