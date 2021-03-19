‘SLEEPING BEAUTY HISHAM’ CAUGHT BY SURPRISE – NORTH KOREA SEVERS DIPLOMATIC TIES! ‘WE DEEPLY REGRET THE DECISION. WE ALWAYS CONSIDERED N. KOREA AS A CLOSE PARTNER,’ SAYS WISMA PUTRA

KUALA LUMPUR ― The Malaysian government criticised today the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) decision to sever diplomatic ties over Malaysia’s extradition of one of its nationals to the US.

The Foreign Ministry said it will now withdraw all remaining staff from the Malaysian embassy in the DPRK, otherwise known as North Korea, along with their families within 48 hours.

It noted that operations at the Malaysian embassy there were already suspended since 2017.

“The government of Malaysia is now compelled by the decision of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to close the Embassy of Malaysia in Pyongyang which operation had already been suspended since 2017.

“At the same time, the government will issue an order for all the diplomatic staff and their dependents at the embassy of the DPRK in Kuala Lumpur to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today, March 19, 2021.

“Malaysia deeply regrets the March 19, 2021 decision by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to sever diplomatic ties with Malaysia. Malaysia denounces the decision as unfriendly and unconstructive, disrespecting the spirit of mutual respect and good neighbourly relations among members of the international community,” the statement from the Foreign Ministry read.

The ministry said that Malaysia had always considered the DPRK as a close partner since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, adding that Malaysia was among the earliest to have done so and would continue to support the DPRK during its difficult times.

It added that Malaysia had been persistent in pursuing concrete efforts to strengthen ties with the DPRK, even “after the deplorable assassination of Kim Jong-nam in 2017.”

Jong-nam was the estranged brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un, who was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

“In this respect, the DPRK’s unilateral decision is clearly unwarranted, disproportionate and certainly disruptive towards the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity of our region,” it added.

On the extradition of DPRK national Mun Chol Myong, which angered North Korea, the ministry defended the decision that it said was within Malaysia’s legal rights.

It said that the Malaysian government had to also “put aside a series of DPRK demarches for the Malaysian Executive to intervene in our judiciary and legal system.”

“As a country which upholds the principles of justice, rule of law and independence of judiciary, Malaysia has ensured that the extradition of the DPRK national, Mun Chol Myong, was conducted in accordance with those principles.

“The extradition was only carried out after the due legal process had been exhausted. The rights of Mun Chol Myong while in custody in Malaysia were also guaranteed and fulfilled, including his access to his own defence counsel, as well as to consular assistance and visits by his family,” the ministry further said.

MALAY MAIL

