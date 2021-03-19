DON’T TRY TO SACK US! EMBOLDENED BY MUHYIDDIN’S POWER, HIS SUPPORTERS IN UMNO’S TOP LEADERSHIP TRAMPLE ALL OVER ZAHID’S HEAD – ‘UNWISE FOR YOU TO ANNOUNCE ACTION AGAINST UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBERS WHO LEAKED INFO,’ ANNUAR MUSA AS GOOD AS THREATENS ZAHID

‘Unwise’ for Zahid to announce action against Umno SC members, says Annuar

Former Umno and BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has taken a swipe at his president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s warning of stern action against at least two of the party’s supreme council (SC) members who allegedly “leaked” internal discussions.

Describing the move as unwise, the Federal Territories minister said Zahid’s warning also came as a surprise to many.

“I can’t guess who (the SC members are). What more, I have not attended any supreme council meeting since I was sacked as BN secretary-general by the president.

“According to the rules, any disciplinary case should go through a hearing before the disciplinary board. For a supreme council member, they can be heard by the council itself,” Annuar, who is the Ketereh MP, said.

“But to announce a decision to sack a supreme council member before due process is carried out would be highly unwise and inappropriate.

“In fact, it could further tarnish the party’s image,” he said in a Facebook post.

On March 17, it was reported that two Umno SC members, accused of leaking information from their meetings, had been identified.

Malay-daily Utusan Malaysia quoted sources who said Zahid had raised the matter in his speech to division leaders, as well as to Umno Youth and Women leaders earlier this week.

“Ahmad Zahid said two supreme council members, a man and a woman, have been identified based on investigations conducted.

“Umno can no longer compromise with the actions of members who tried to destroy the party,” a source was quoted as saying.

Source: Zahid will soon reveal their identities

A source also reportedly said Zahid would soon reveal their identities, along with possible actions that include sacking.

Meanwhile, Annuar also claimed there is an SC member who had been vocal on party decisions but “will not be sacked”.

“There is an individual in the supreme council known to all as someone who often writes and speaks about party decisions.

“But I am certain they will not be sacked for reasons known to you all,” he said.

Annuar has been criticised for having views that are allegedly friendly to Bersatu despite Umno’s decision to cut ties with the Perikatan Nasional party. He has also raised concerns over what he claimed is Umno’s lack of direction.

He said the split in Umno is worrying as it heads to “nowhere” while its true political enemies were left unattacked.

MALAY MAIL

