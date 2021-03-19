ONLY GOD KNOWS WHAT’S GOING ON IN CONFUSED MALAYSIA! EVEN HADI SAYS NON-MUSLIMS CAN USE ‘ALLAH’ – SABAH MUSLIMS SHOCKED AT HOW MUSLIMS IN THE PENINSULA, PERHAPS INFLUENCED BY UMNO, ARE KICKING UP A RUCKUS OVER THE ISSUE – EVEN AS SARAWAK’S RULING PACT GPS TOLD TO DEFEND RIGHTS OF CHRISTIANS BY ‘JOINTLY CONTESTING’ THE APPEAL FILED BY MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Even Hadi said non-Muslims can use ‘Allah,’ reminds Sabah leader

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah Muslim leader is perplexed as to why the debate on the use of “Allah” is still ongoing when even PAS supremo Abdul Hadi Awang had said Islam does not forbid non-Muslims from using the word.

Weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Arabic name for God, STAR deputy president Jalumin Bayogoh referred to the Islamist party president’s post in his Facebook last week which saw him making his stand on the matter.

“I would like to quote Abdul Hadi Awang who said that in Islam, no one is prohibited from using the word Allah,” he said. Jalumin pointed out that Hadi even said atheists and polytheists should not be barred from using the term.

Hadi had said this in response to the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to allow non-Muslims to use the word “Allah” for religious and educational purposes.

In calling on all parties to respect the court’s decision, Jalumin said he was perplexed as to why the issue was still being hotly debated in public.

“What is even more tragic is that this polemic has also reached the shores of Sabah and Sarawak where it was a non-issue.

“There is no need to politicise the issue further,” he added.

Jalumin went on to say that Muslims from Sabah and Sarawak did not feel threatened by the court’s decision as it was common for them to have non-Muslim relatives.

“We also do not mind going into churches. We are so multi religious that in some villages, there are even non-Muslim houses of worship next to the surau or mosques.”

Jalumin also called on Sabahans to continue respecting those of other faiths as it was key to ensuring peace and harmony in the state.

Activist dares GPS to jointly contest appeal in ‘Allah’ case

KUCHING: A Sarawak activist has challenged the state government to join Jill Ireland in contesting the appeal filed by Putrajaya against the High Court ruling that Christians can use the word “Allah”.

Peter John Jaban said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition should not only express its support for the High Court’s decision but instead be seen to be willing to defend religious freedom in the state.

In a statement today, he said the Sarawak government was trying to take the easy way out by claiming that the issue of Christians using the word “Allah” was not relevant to the state.

“They should do more to show their support for Ireland, the High Court’s decision, and to defend religious harmony in the state.

“The state government should join Ireland (as the respondent) in the appeal filed by Putrajaya,” Peter said.

He said Ireland, a Sarawakian native, had spent years fighting alone in the courts, using her own time, energy and money, and had finally won her case recently.

“The Sarawak government should stand behind Ireland this time around and fight for all Sarawakians.

“At a time when Sarawak’s autonomy, including religion, is being used in political campaigns, this should be tested in the courts.

“This is not a Sarawak issue but affects the whole nation, both Muslims and non-Muslims, as it was listed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).”

Peter said the majority of Christians in Sarawak had used “Allah” to refer to God in the Malay language and in Dayak Bibles for a long time.

He added that although it may not be an issue in Sabah and Sarawak, it is a sensitive topic in the peninsula, and was likely to be played up in the run-up to the next general election (GE15).

Hence, he called for the Sarawak government to have a stronger stance on the matter.

On March 10, High Court judge Nor Bee Ariffin ruled that a Dec 5, 1986 home ministry directive to prohibit the use of the words “Allah”, “Baitullah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal and unconstitutional.

The judge said the directive was wrongly issued as it went beyond the aims of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

On Monday, the government filed an appeal against the High Court ruling that Christians were now not subject to the 1986 directive and therefore not prohibited from using the word “Allah” in their religious education and books.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.