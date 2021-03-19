MUHYIDDIN’S POWERFUL RIGHT-HAND MAN HAMZAH ON THE DEFENSIVE – AFTER IGP’S SHOCK EXPOSE OF A ‘CARTEL’ OUT TO REMOVE HIM SO THAT THEY COULD ‘TAKE OVER & CONTROL’ THE POLICE FORCE

IPOH— Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today sought to defend himself after asking Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to report his allegation of a so-called “cartel” which the latter claimed is trying to bring him down.

Hamzah said he had requested the full report from Hamid as he did not want the matter to create negative perception against the police among the public.

“IGP himself announced it to the public and as I have said yesterday, I as the minister was not informed about the matter early,” he told a press conference here.

“I texted the IGP yesterday and told him that I want a full report so that we can inform the public accurately.

“I don’t want [the allegations to create a bad perception,” he added.

Hamzah said this is also the reason why he had instructed the IGP to report the matter to the (SPP).

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid himself made the disclosure in the exclusive interview with Sinar Harian on the alleged existence of a cartel in the police force involving younger police officers trying to topple him.

According to Abdul Hamid, the cartel also wanted to gain control and dominate the security forces in the country to achieve their personal agenda.

Abdul Hamid however did not explain how exactly can these officers have the power or authority to affect his position. He is already due to retire in May this year.

When asked about Abdul Hamid’s performance as the IGP, Hamzah said he was satisfied and happy with the performance so far.

MALAY MAIL

