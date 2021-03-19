THESE DAYS IF ANWAR HAS CONSTIPATION – IT’S BECAUSE MAHATHIR TAUGHT HIM TO HOLD HIS SH*T! THIS IS HOW DESPERATE & OFF-TANGENT ANWAR & HIS LOYALISTS HAVE BECOME – ‘PKR DEFECTIONS NOT BECAUSE OF ANWAR, MPs-BUYING TACTICS FROM DR M’S PLAYBOOK’
PKR defections not because of Anwar, say party grassroots, analyst
ANWAR Ibrahim’s leadership should not be blamed as a push factor for the defections of PKR lawmakers recently, party members and analysts said.
Although the party has suffered from internal strife since its fractious 2018 elections, they maintain that PKR’s problems stem not from Anwar’s leadership but from external attacks.
Perak PKR information chief Raja Azam Raja Omar Ikram said the current infighting was caused by lawmakers leaving PKR, rather than Anwar being the reason for their defections.
“The problem is not about credibility or Anwar’s charisma as a leader.
The party has lost 15 MPs since last year, beginning with Anwar’s number two, Mohamed Azmin Ali, and party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin. They led several PKR MPs out of the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the “Sheraton Move”, which along with Bersatu, resulted in the collapse of the PH government.
The recent departures are of Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon and Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar. They are now independent MPs who support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.
Raja Azam said these 15 have betrayed the people’s mandate and he is confident that voters will reject them in the next general election.
Batu Pahat PKR youth chief Mohammad Salmin Mohamad also pushed aside allegations that Anwar’s weakness as a leader caused the defections.
“The allegation that Anwar’s credibility has been tarnished is a perception created to show that he failed to lead the party.
“At the grassroots level, recruitment is in full swing and more and more people are joining the party. Does this reflect Anwar losing his credibility?” Salmin said.
Anwar has faced criticism from within his own party, including by senior leaders, even if they did not quit PKR.
His once right-hand man Rafizi Ramli, the former Pandan MP who is still a vice-president, took a step back from active party politics in 2019.
Last year, he said he had urged Anwar to surround himself with the right people and warned the PKR chief of “opportunists” who hung around him because they wanted positions if he became prime minister.
PKR youth chief Akmal Nasir also faced pressure to apologise or resign after a leaked screenshot of his criticisms against Anwar in a WhatsApp group was leaked.
Despite all this, Anwar is a survivor and has been able to stay in politics no matter the challenges, political analyst Mazlan Ali said.
“Anwar is a leader with charisma and he has a big influence, that even if those around him are not well liked, people will still follow him.
“He has a political style that is capable of creating waves to keep him relevant in politics.
“He has failed, lost and been imprisoned, but is still successful in building a momentum that his supporters still follow,” the University Technology Malaysia (UTM) analyst said.
These actions don’t portray a weak leader, he added.
The recent defections were also because of the lawmakers’ own interest and survival.
“Those who chose to defect did it for survival. To be in the opposition, you have to be strong willed and you must be financially stable.
“Some are Azmin supporters to begin with and were never fans of Anwar, as Azmin supporters have typically rejected Anwar’s leadership,” Mazlan said.
He said the only way to stop more defections was to dissolve Parliament and hold fresh elections.
“Those who accept Anwar’s leadership will remain as candidates for the general election, while those who are pro-Azmin will not be nominated.”
Anwar has blamed PN for enticing PKR lawmakers with monetary remunerations, or with threats of legal action if that failed.
At a press conference on Tuesday, he said four more PKR lawmakers have been asked to leave PKR and throw their support behind PN.
The four are M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan) and Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri).
This comes after Sekijang lawmaker Natural Ismail said she was offered bribes to defect.
Perikatan’s ‘MP-buying’ tactics from Dr Mahathir’s playbook, says Nik Nazmi
“It is the same method. I think somewhere in (Prime Minister) Muhyiddin Yassin’s cupboard, (there’s) a Bersatu playbook that says this is how you run things,” the Setiawangsa MP said in an exclusive interview with The Malaysian Insight today.
PKR has accused the minority PN government of employing the police, Inland Revenue Board and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to intimidate opposition MPs into defecting.
In recent weeks, three PKR lawmakers left the party to become independent lawmakers backing Muhyiddin and PN.
They are Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat), Larry Sng (Julau) and Steven Choong (Tebrau).
They make up a total of 15 PKR MPs who have quit the party since February last year, when new alliances were formed to topple the PH government.
Nik Nazmi said Mahathir pulled Umno MPs to join Bersatu to consolidate his position as the prime minister because the latter’s party then only won 13 parliamentary seats in the 14th general elections.
At that time Bersatu had the least number of MPs in the then ruling coalition, before another 13 MPs crossed-over from Umno.
“Mahathir pulled Umno MPs to secure his position as PM.
“I publicly voiced my opposition towards it then. There was no need at that time because we won and had the majority in parliament but I also heard that some were threatened with MACC cases and what not,” he said.
He pointed out that those who switched allegiances from Umno to support Mahathir under the previous government showed no loyalty to him later on when they turned their backs on him to back Muhyiddin in forming the PN government.
Mahathir has since moved on and formed a new opposition party, Pejuang, in August 2020 with a faction that split from Bersatu.
Umno feeling the heat
Nik Nazmi said that Umno was now facing the heat because despite having the greatest number of MPs in the current government, it was Bersatu with the least MPs that was controlling the leadership and being the decision-makers.
“Umno is also feeling the heat under Muhyiddin. It’s like the tail wagging the dog.
“They (Bersatu) are a small party and they get (to be) the prime minister, they control everything, and they decide on the ministers without referring to the parties.
“PKR went through the same (with our former leaders). As ministers under PH, they hardly bothered turning up for party meetings because they felt they didn’t owe their position to their party but they owed it to Mahathir.
“So, it’s the same model being done today (by Bersatu),” Nik Nazmi said.
Nik Nazmi also said that with the defections from PKR, only Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were the remaining PKR members of the previous PH cabinet.
On Tuesday, PKR president and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said that the ruling pact should stop its intimidation of opposition lawmakers to discard their loyalty to their own parties.
However, Bersatu MPs who had defected from PKR last year said that the allegations of PN using bribery, intimidation and/or rewards to gain the support of PH lawmakers were baseless.
