THESE DAYS IF ANWAR HAS CONSTIPATION – IT’S BECAUSE MAHATHIR TAUGHT HIM TO HOLD HIS SH*T! THIS IS HOW DESPERATE & OFF-TANGENT ANWAR & HIS LOYALISTS HAVE BECOME – ‘PKR DEFECTIONS NOT BECAUSE OF ANWAR, MPs-BUYING TACTICS FROM DR M’S PLAYBOOK’

PKR defections not because of Anwar, say party grassroots, analyst

ANWAR Ibrahim’s leadership should not be blamed as a push factor for the defections of PKR lawmakers recently, party members and analysts said.

Although the party has suffered from internal strife since its fractious 2018 elections, they maintain that PKR’s problems stem not from Anwar’s leadership but from external attacks.

Perak PKR information chief Raja Azam Raja Omar Ikram said the current infighting was caused by lawmakers leaving PKR, rather than Anwar being the reason for their defections.

“The problem is not about credibility or Anwar’s charisma as a leader.

“PKR has a strong team but there are internal disputes, not because of Anwar’s weaknesses, but because there is a political movement to thwart his efforts to become prime minister,” Raja Azam said.

The party has lost 15 MPs since last year, beginning with Anwar’s number two, Mohamed Azmin Ali, and party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin. They led several PKR MPs out of the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the “Sheraton Move”, which along with Bersatu, resulted in the collapse of the PH government.

The recent departures are of Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon and Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar. They are now independent MPs who support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Raja Azam said these 15 have betrayed the people’s mandate and he is confident that voters will reject them in the next general election.

Batu Pahat PKR youth chief Mohammad Salmin Mohamad also pushed aside allegations that Anwar’s weakness as a leader caused the defections.

“The allegation that Anwar’s credibility has been tarnished is a perception created to show that he failed to lead the party.

“At the grassroots level, recruitment is in full swing and more and more people are joining the party. Does this reflect Anwar losing his credibility?” Salmin said.

Anwar has faced criticism from within his own party, including by senior leaders, even if they did not quit PKR.

His once right-hand man Rafizi Ramli, the former Pandan MP who is still a vice-president, took a step back from active party politics in 2019.

Last year, he said he had urged Anwar to surround himself with the right people and warned the PKR chief of “opportunists” who hung around him because they wanted positions if he became prime minister.

PKR youth chief Akmal Nasir also faced pressure to apologise or resign after a leaked screenshot of his criticisms against Anwar in a WhatsApp group was leaked.

Despite all this, Anwar is a survivor and has been able to stay in politics no matter the challenges, political analyst Mazlan Ali said.

“Anwar is a leader with charisma and he has a big influence, that even if those around him are not well liked, people will still follow him.

“He has a political style that is capable of creating waves to keep him relevant in politics.

“He has failed, lost and been imprisoned, but is still successful in building a momentum that his supporters still follow,” the University Technology Malaysia (UTM) analyst said.

These actions don’t portray a weak leader, he added.

The recent defections were also because of the lawmakers’ own interest and survival.

“Those who chose to defect did it for survival. To be in the opposition, you have to be strong willed and you must be financially stable.

“Some are Azmin supporters to begin with and were never fans of Anwar, as Azmin supporters have typically rejected Anwar’s leadership,” Mazlan said.

He said the only way to stop more defections was to dissolve Parliament and hold fresh elections.

“Those who accept Anwar’s leadership will remain as candidates for the general election, while those who are pro-Azmin will not be nominated.”

Anwar has blamed PN for enticing PKR lawmakers with monetary remunerations, or with threats of legal action if that failed.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he said four more PKR lawmakers have been asked to leave PKR and throw their support behind PN.

The four are M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan) and Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri).

This comes after Sekijang lawmaker Natural Ismail said she was offered bribes to defect.

Perikatan’s ‘MP-buying’ tactics from Dr Mahathir’s playbook, says Nik Nazmi

Somewhere in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cupboard, (there’s) a Bersatu playbook that says this is how you run things, says PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, referring to the buying of Members of Parliament. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Kamal Ariffin, March 19, 2021.

THE “carrot and stick” approach employed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to induce lawmakers to switch sides is straight from the playbook of former Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.