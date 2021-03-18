ARREST THEM! NAJIB TAUNTS MUHYIDDIN ON PLAN BY PAKATAN MPs TO MEET ANWAR AT PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY – ‘HELLO POLICE! THERE’S A GROUP OF INVADERS CONSPIRING TO VISIT THE HIGHEST-RISK COVID-19 ZONE IN MALAYSIA’

Arrest the ‘invaders’ of high-risk Parliament, Najib mocks Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has again mocked Putrajaya over the suspension of Parliament, saying that there was a group of “invaders conspiring” to visit the building.

He was referring to a plan by Pakatan Harapan MPs to meet opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim at Parliament on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Najib asked police to arrest “the invaders” and charge them RM10,000 each for breaching Covid-10 SOPs.

“Hello Pulis (police), I would like to inform you. There are a group of invaders conspiring to visit the ‘highest risk Covid-19 zone’ in Malaysia next Monday,” he said in the posting.

Taking another jibe at the government, he advised the group to meet at a stadium, cinema or any health spas as “science and data as proven that these places are less infectious.”

The government has allowed cinemas and health spas to open and will allow up to 8,000 football fans into stadiums after April 1.

Najib was commenting on a PH Presidential Council statement that said its MPs would meet Anwar on March 22. The meeting, it said, was to discuss current issues involving Covid-19 vaccination, economy, and on allowing Parliament to sit during emergency.

Earlier today, senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from April 1, supporters would be allowed into stadiums to watch the Malaysia Football League (MFL) matches, with a maximum of 10% of a stadium’s capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is lower, in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

States under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), would be allowed 25% capacity or 8,000 people.

Earlier this month, Putarajaya had said cinemas could resume operations following the announcement that there will no longer be any states or federal territories under movement control order (MCO).

