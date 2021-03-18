BACK OFF OR GET LOST! OPPOSITION MPs TO MEET ANWAR IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY – EVEN AS HIS CAMP STAYS ARROGANT ON UMNO PACT PLAN – ‘IF YOU CAN DO BETTER, GO AHEAD,’ SAYS ANWAR LOYALIST – EXACTLY! SO STEP DOWN & LET A MUCH MORE CAPABLE MAN TAKE OVER!

PKR lawmaker Hassan Abdul Karim has challenged critics of party president Anwar Ibrahim to step up to the plate if they can do better.
This was after Anwar came under heavy criticism over efforts to align PKR with Umno – which some claimed to show the Port Dickson MP’s desperation to become prime minister.
In a statement, Hassan (above) said the allegations against Anwar were uncalled-for.
The Pasir Gudang MP said it was untrue that the PKR president had gone rogue by initiating talks with Umno.
This was as Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had mandated Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairperson, to negotiate with any quarters to retake the coalition’s mandate.
As such, Hassan said Anwar was only carrying out his duties and not chasing after the prime minister’s post as alleged.
He also stressed that there was no agreement between PKR and Umno yet, and that the talks were no different than those between Anwar and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad prior to the 2018 general election.
The PKR lawmaker also denied that his president had shunned cooperation with other opposition parties such as Warisan, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).
Hassan said Anwar has had a proven track record of unifying various forces – even when he was behind bars – such as Barisan Alternatif, Pakatan Rakyat, and Pakatan Harapan.
“So now when Anwar is carefully negotiating again, unofficially, don’t rush to accuse the PKR president of being obsessed with becoming prime minister.
“It doesn’t need to be said that Anwar is doing all this to save the country and the people,” Hassan said, adding that it was such determination that has caused Anwar to be imprisoned repeatedly.
“If anyone is willing to do better than Anwar, I say go ahead,” he added.
Critics of an alliance between PKR-Harapan and Umno have mostly focused on refusing to work with “kleptocrats” in the Malay party.
This referred to Umno leaders on trial for corruption, such as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Harapan collaborating with Umno would not be a unique move. Harapan lawmakers and Umno had joined forces in December to oust Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak menteri besar. MKINI
