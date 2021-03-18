BACK OFF OR GET LOST! OPPOSITION MPs TO MEET ANWAR IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY – EVEN AS HIS CAMP STAYS ARROGANT ON UMNO PACT PLAN – ‘IF YOU CAN DO BETTER, GO AHEAD,’ SAYS ANWAR LOYALIST – EXACTLY! SO STEP DOWN & LET A MUCH MORE CAPABLE MAN TAKE OVER!

Opposition MPs to meet Anwar in Parliament on Monday

OPPOSITION members of Parliament will be meeting with Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim on Monday to discuss various current issues.

The meeting will take place in Parliament, said a joint statement issued by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders Anwar (PKR), Mohamad Sabu (Amanah), and Lim Guan Eng (DAP) today.

“The meeting will discuss current issues such as the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the economy, as well as on other issues.

“We will also be stressing for the Parliament to be convened during the Emergency period,” the leaders said in the statement.

On the same day, PH MPs will also attend a briefing in Parliament on the Covid-19 immunisation programme by Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Meanwhile, the leaders also said the PH Presidential Council will hold a closed-door meeting with representatives from several foreign embassies on March 24.

PH also announced the appointment of DAP’s Chong Eng as PH’s women wing leader.

Anwar has come under criticism from several opposition MPs over his admission of holding talks with Umno for a potential cooperation for GE15.

These MPs have said that PH should not be wHE orking with kleptocrats but must strengthen itself to face the elections. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

