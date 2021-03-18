IT WAS A HEART ATTACK, NOT THE VACCINE – NOR HISHAM DENIES SIDE-EFFECT FROM COVID-19 JAB KILLED NURSE

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 vaccine did not cause the death of a nurse’s in Sungai Petani.

Instead, he said the 45-year-old woman, a nurse with the Penang General Hospital, had died from a heart attack.

“An investigation by the health ministry shows her death was not a side effect of the vaccine,” he told FMT.

Noor Hisham went on to say that to date, the vaccine had not led to any deaths.

“Even if there are side effects, they would be mild.”

Earlier today, it was reported that the senior nurse died at her home in Sungai Petani yesterday, after falling ill the day she received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The nurse, who was attached to the neonatal intensive care unit, was discovered dead by her husband at their home in Bandar Sri Astana.

According to her husband’s statement to police, she had received her first vaccine on March 12 and later complained about feeling weak. The nurse, who had been with the general hospital for the past 20-odd years, suffered from high blood pressure prior to the vaccination.

Four days after the vaccination, on March 16, she complained of breathing difficulties and pain all over. She went to bed at 11.30pm the same day and was found motionless by her husband at 2am.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.