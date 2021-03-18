BOMBSHELL – 45-YEAR-OLD NURSE DIES A WEEK AFTER VACCINATION – ‘SHE FELL ILL THE SAME DAY AFTER RECEIVING COVID-19 JAB’ – MINISTER SAYS INVESTIGATIONS NOW BEING CARRIED OUT

GEORGE TOWN: A senior nurse with the Penang Hospital died at her home in Sungai Petani yesterday, after falling ill the day she received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 45-year-old woman, who was attached to the neonatal intensive care unit, was discovered dead by her husband at her home in Bandar Sri Astana.

According to her husband’s statement to police, she had received her first vaccine on March 12 and later complained about feeling weak (lenguh). The nurse, who had been with the general hospital for the past 20-odd years, suffered from high blood pressure prior to the vaccination.

Four days after the vaccination, on March 16, she complained of breathing difficulties and pain all over her body. She went to bed at 11.30pm the same day and was found motionless by her husband at 2am.

Kuala Muda police chief Adzly Abu Shah said the husband then called for an ambulance and paramedics pronounced her dead. Her body has been taken to the Alor Setar Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is the minister heading the immunisation campaign, said the matter was being investigated.

“I cannot give any conclusive remarks at the moment. Please allow us to investigate to determine if the vaccine played a role in her death,” he told a press conference in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

