SHOUTS OF ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS GOVT ‘ GROW LOUDER – AS ANGER AT MUHYIDDIN REGIME MOUNTS – EVEN AS COPS LAUNCH PROBE ON SOP BREACH BY TOP MINISTERS – WHILE AHMAD MASLAN ASKS WHY PARLIAMENT STILL CLOSED WHEN RAMADAN BAZAARS ALLOWED

Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed this today, saying that a probe has been launched following a police report from the Youth movement Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on the matter.

For the record, Muda filed a police report at Dang Wangi district police headquarters on March 16.

However, the probe came under the purview of the Sepang police as the complainant, Muda co-founder Mutalib Uthman, stated in the report that he learned about the allegations when he was in Sepang.

Specifically named in the report were Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Deputy Home Minister Ismail Mohamed Said.

Aside from the four ministers and one deputy minister, Umno Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid was also named.

They were said to have attended the wedding reception of Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias’ daughter in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on March 14.

Asked if the police will record statements from the related ministers soon, Wan Kamarul said they were waiting for instruction from Bukit Aman police headquarters.

“(We are) awaiting further instruction from the (Selangor police) contingent (headquarters) and Bukit Aman,” he said.

Muda co-founder Mutalib Uthman

Meanwhile, Mutalib said he had given his statement at the Sepang district police headquarters today.

“The statement followed my police report at Dang Wangi where I stated that I read about the ministers flouting the SOP when I was in Sepang.

“The police quizzed me for close to two hours but they were polite and professional,” he told Malaysiakini.

Mutalib stressed that he had no regret in filing the report as someone has to do it to highlight the “dua darjat” (double standard) treatment between the public and ministers when it comes to the SOPs.

Previously, pictures of the ministers at the wedding reception were uploaded by Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir on his Instagram account before they were deleted.

However, netizens had taken screenshots of the pictures and reuploaded them on Twitter. – MKINI

