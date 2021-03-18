SHOUTS OF ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS GOVT ‘ GROW LOUDER – AS ANGER AT MUHYIDDIN REGIME MOUNTS – EVEN AS COPS LAUNCH PROBE ON SOP BREACH BY TOP MINISTERS – WHILE AHMAD MASLAN ASKS WHY PARLIAMENT STILL CLOSED WHEN RAMADAN BAZAARS ALLOWED

Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed this today, saying that a probe has been launched following a police report from the Youth movement Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on the matter.
For the record, Muda filed a police report at Dang Wangi district police headquarters on March 16.
However, the probe came under the purview of the Sepang police as the complainant, Muda co-founder Mutalib Uthman, stated in the report that he learned about the allegations when he was in Sepang.
Aside from the four ministers and one deputy minister, Umno Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid was also named.
They were said to have attended the wedding reception of Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias’ daughter in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on March 14.
Asked if the police will record statements from the related ministers soon, Wan Kamarul said they were waiting for instruction from Bukit Aman police headquarters.
“(We are) awaiting further instruction from the (Selangor police) contingent (headquarters) and Bukit Aman,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mutalib said he had given his statement at the Sepang district police headquarters today.
“The statement followed my police report at Dang Wangi where I stated that I read about the ministers flouting the SOP when I was in Sepang.
“The police quizzed me for close to two hours but they were polite and professional,” he told Malaysiakini.
Mutalib stressed that he had no regret in filing the report as someone has to do it to highlight the “dua darjat” (double standard) treatment between the public and ministers when it comes to the SOPs.
Previously, pictures of the ministers at the wedding reception were uploaded by Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir on his Instagram account before they were deleted.
However, netizens had taken screenshots of the pictures and reuploaded them on Twitter. – MKINI
Ahmad Maslan puzzled why Parliament still closed if Ramadan bazaars allowed
Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan is puzzled why the government has yet to call for Parliament to reconvene.
This is after Ramadan bazaars joined schools, pasar malam and other economic sectors that the public can now access again amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If these (sectors) can reopen, it is not wrong to ask why Parliament hasn’t been reopened,” the Pontian MP tweeted today.
De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan has said that the sitting of Parliament was being delayed until after the emergency ends on Aug 1 so that the government could focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Takiyuddin also argued that 100 MPs were in the high-risk Covid-19 group due to their age.
Ahmad, however, said the age of MPs was not a good excuse to keep Parliament closed.
“There are 100 MPs aged above 60, but there are 120 MPs who are younger than 60. The quorum for the Dewan Rakyat to convene is just 26 MPs so it is best to open (Parliament),” he said.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Parliament can convene during the current emergency but he would not call for a sitting unless advised to do so by the prime minister.
Critics claim that the Perikatan Nasional government does not have a majority in Parliament despite securing three defections from PKR.
This is seen with Umno MPs such as Ahmad Maslan and others who are not in the cabinet becoming more vocal in their criticisms of the government.