WILL ‘TROUBLE-STIRRING’ MUHYIDDIN KICK OUT GPS FOR INSULTING ‘MUSLIM SENSITIVITIES’ – CHRISTIANS CAN USE ‘ALLAH’, THERE CANNOT BE A MONOPOLY ON THE WORD, SAYS SARAWAK GOVT – WE UNITE, NOT DIVIDE!

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak will continue to allow Christians in the state to use “Allah”, as the nation debates the use of the Arabic term for God.

In a statement, the office of the chief minister said its policy on religious tolerance in Sarawak has remained consistent since the time of Abang Johari Openg’s two predecessors.

There has never been a restriction on Christians in Sarawak to use the word “Allah” with respect, it said.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak government will continue to defend and preserve Sarawak’s religious tolerance as it is the core unifying factor for the people in the State,” it said in a statement.

On Monday, the federal government filed its appeal against the High Court ruling allowing Christians to use the word “Allah” in their religious education and books.

A copy of the notice of appeal was sent to the Registrar of the Court of Appeal and lawyers for Sarawakian Jill Ireland, who had won a judicial review application recently.

Earlier today, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has also called for the government to proceed with its appeal, adding that he would order the Johor Islamic Council to take any necessary steps to support the appeal.

It was previously reported that Muara Tuang assemblyman Idris Buang said the majority of Christians in Sarawak have been using “Allah” for a long time to refer to God in their Malay-language or Iban bibles.

He said there cannot be a monopoly on the term ‘Allah’ as others can use it too.

