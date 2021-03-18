ANWAR GETS A SECOND WARNING – IF HE CONTINUES WITH HIS DEVIOUS SHADOW-PLAY POLITICS, THEY WILL SACK HIM! ‘THE ROAD TO PUTRAJAYA MUST NO BE OBTAINED AT ALL COSTS’ – 5 MPs INCLUDING ONE FROM HIS OWN PKR PARTY TICKS HIM OFF PUBLICLY OVER DODGY DEALS WITH ‘KLUSTER MAHKAMAH’

FIVE opposition MPs have expressed disappointment with Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim for holding discussions with Umno.

In a joint statement, Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor), Darell Leiking (Penampang), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Muar), Hannah Yeoh (Segambut) and Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya) said Umno did not share the same “reform mindset” and values.

“The road to Putrajaya must not be obtained at all costs.

“We read with concern the latest development about our Opposition Leader having informal talks with Umno. Any possible cooperation with any political parties now or in the days to come needs to be based on a common struggle, namely having a reformed mindset and a commitment to implement those reforms.

“Any coalition to be formed must have a noble agenda and a shared value system for it to be sustainable. It is our belief that the existing ‘Kluster Mahkamah’ and even Umno today do not possess the above agenda and values to rebuild Malaysia,” they said.

“Kluster Mahkamah” or “court cluster” refers to Umno leaders who are on trial for corruption. They include former prime minister Najib Razak, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, and former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor. In the case of Najib, who is still influential, he has been convicted and sentenced to prison in the SRC International trial and has filed an appeal.

The five MPs said enough time has been wasted arguing about who had the numbers in Parliament to be prime minister, in reference to Anwar’s claims last September that he had the majority amongst MPs.

“A year has passed by after the painful betrayal in the Sheraton Move. We want to move forward. We do not have a shortage of talent amongst opposition MPs.

“We want the opposition leadership to be focused on policies that will win the trust and hearts of Malaysians and lead us into victory in the coming elections.”

Their statement is the second one by opposition MPs urging Anwar not to pursue talks with Umno.

Yesterday, Amanah vice-president Salahuddin Ayub, Warisan youth chief Azis Jamman, Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong, Muda leader Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Baru Bian urged Anwar “not to collaborate with kleptocrats” and to focus on strengthening the opposition instead.

Anwar told Mingguan Malaysia in an interview last week that he had held talks with Umno leaders on possible cooperation to take down the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He confirmed what he told the Malay daily in a press conference earlier this week, but added that it was too early to come to any decision and called the talks “initial discussions”.

Umno is unhappy with PN, which is led by Bersatu, for side-lining its MPs and members in the government. It has said it will only support the government until elections are called and will not cooperate with Bersatu for the 15th general election.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

