IGP DROPS MOTHER OF BOMBSHELLS – CARTEL OF YOUNGER OFFICERS CONSPIRING TO BRING HIM DOWN TO CONTROL THE POLICE FORCE – FREE FOR ALL BREAKING LOOSE UNDER MUHYIDDIN REGIME?

Younger officers conspiring against me, IGP claims

KUALA LUMPUR — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador claimed yesterday of a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post.

Hamid told Sinar Harian that the alleged group of younger police officers are purportedly masterminds behind a cartel that aims to control the police force for their own purposes.

“There have been efforts that are disgraceful done by this group to bring me down.

“So I am advising now, stop all this nonsense. This police force is not anyone’s for the taking. We are not fighting over a playing field,” he said during an event held by the Malay daily.

Hamid was responding to allegations of an alleged cartel within the police force planning to take power for themselves to ease their criminal activities.

He also added that he hopes that this group would come to their senses.

“So, I ask that they repent. It will be too late to repent when you’re 60 years old, when we leave the force, lose your uniform and put on civilian clothes.

“No one is going to be afraid of you then as you won’t have your uniform. Don’t regret it then,” he reportedly said.

Abdul Hamid had said in the same event that the police’s willingness to expose misconduct and integrity issues among errant personnel shows that the department will not compromise in taking action against them.

He said although the move has received criticism from quarters claiming that the department was exposing skeletons in its own closet, it also proved that the police did not protect members and officers who committed offences.

MALAY MAIL

