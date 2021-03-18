DR Mahathir Mohamad today penned a sarcastic blog posting, hitting out at the Muhyiddin Yassin government for abusing the emergency ordinance and buying elected reps, among others.

He said, with the emergency ordinance in place, the prime minister is free to do anything, including reintroducing the fake news law and increasing the fine for those breaching the Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

“Fake news (law) – introduced by Najib but was cancelled by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Brought back by Muhyiddin. Muhyiddin’s words are equivalent to parliamentary approval… whatever he says becomes the law.

“Why do we need Parliament? What is the need for elections? Waste of time and money,” said the former prime minister.

He was referring to the new emergency ordinance gazetted last week which introduced a law to tackle fake news related to Covid-19 and the state of emergency imposed nationwide since January.

Offenders face hefty fines and jail terms of up to six years under the ordinance which will be in place until the end of the emergency.

Dt Mahathir also said the emergency ordinance has allowed Muhyiddin to do as he wished, including taking steps to strengthen his Perikatan Nasional pact.

He said there were members of Parliament who had defected to support Muhyiddin, but questioned as to how long that support would last.

He also said these defections were due to monetary rewards.

Dr Mahathir added that the government is also finding ways to impose higher fines on people as a way to increase its revenue.

“Not enough money? Increase the fines.

“Can’t pay RM10,000, wear an orange (lockup) dress and get inside (jail).

“Malaysia can. Everything can be done under emergency. Well done, Malaysia”.

He was referring to the increase in compounds from RM1,000 to a maximum of RM10,000 for breaching the MCO SOP

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

