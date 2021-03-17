MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCES RM20 BILLION PLAN TO ‘REVITALIZE’ THE ECONOMY – BUT WILL IT ‘JUMP START’ THE POCKETS OF THE ELITE WHILE THE MAN ON THE STREET GETS TO WATCH ONLY

RM20bil plan to ‘revitalise’ the economy

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a RM20 billion economic programme to jump-start the economy.

In a televised address, he said the initiative, known as “Pemerkasa”, involved a direct fiscal injection of RM11 billion.

Muhyiddin had previously announced six strategies to face Covid-19 and economic recovery, with the fifth strategy being “revitalising” the economy.

Since the pandemic hit the country last March, the government has introduced various economic packages and measures amounting to some RM300 billion. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

