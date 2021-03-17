NO MORE BLANKET MCO, SAYS MUHYIDDIN – SO OF WHAT NEED IS THERE FOR EMERGENCY RULE? AND WHY IS HE STILL DEFYING AGONG’S DECREE TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT

PETALING JAYA: On the eve of the first anniversary of the movement control order, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that the government will no longer resort to such “blanket orders”.

Instead, he said lockdown restrictions will be implemented on a targeted and within restricted localities basis from now on.

In a televised speech, Muhyiddin said movement restrictions will be limited to localities and focused on areas with clusters.

“The government will implement a more targeted strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19, based on science and data. This is to reduce the negative impact on the economy,” he said.

However, he added that the Covid-19 rules would be enforced more strictly.

Muhyiddin said the government was also ready to allow interstate travel in stages, including creating special green lanes for air travels.

“Give us a bit of time and room to weigh all the risks before making a decision.”

